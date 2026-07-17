An analysis published by Italy’s Il Riformista argues that Somaliland has become the missing piece of Israel’s Red Sea strategy, highlighting Berbera Port, maritime security, regional geopolitics, and growing cooperation between Hargeisa and Jerusalem

By Saxafi Media Staff

HARGEISA — Somaliland’s growing partnership with Israel is reshaping the strategic landscape of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, according to a new analysis published by Italian newspaper Il Riformista, which argues that the self-governing republic has become a pivotal player in one of the world’s most contested maritime regions.

In an article published on 15 July 2026, industrial chemist, journalist, and science communicator Luca Longo describes Somaliland as “the missing piece” of Israel’s Red Sea strategy, citing its geographic position, the Port of Berbera, and its expanding political and security cooperation with Jerusalem following Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland in December 2025.

A Strategic Crossroads on the Gulf of Aden

Longo argues that Somaliland’s greatest strategic asset is not its size or population, but its location on the southern shore of the Gulf of Aden overlooking one of the busiest maritime corridors in the world.

Despite lacking broad international recognition since restoring its self-governance in 1991, Somaliland has established functioning state institutions, maintains its own currency and security forces, and has developed a stable political system, he writes.

“Somaliland has remained one of the great anomalies of international politics: a Sunni Muslim state with a stable government, functioning institutions, its own currency, armed forces, and a relatively consolidated democratic system, but lacking international recognition,” Longo writes.

According to the analysis, Berbera’s location along the sea route linking the Suez Canal with the Indian Ocean has elevated Somaliland’s geopolitical importance as competition intensifies over security in the Red Sea.

Berbera’s Growing Strategic Importance

Longo describes the Port of Berbera as the cornerstone of Somaliland’s strategic value.

Located just across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, Berbera sits near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which a significant share of global maritime trade passes each year.

“Its main strength is its geographic location. The Port of Berbera overlooks the Gulf of Aden, along the route connecting the Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean.”

He notes that Berbera lies only a few hundred kilometers from Yemen, making it strategically significant as regional security challenges continue to affect maritime traffic.

The article argues that after more than a year of attacks on commercial shipping by Yemen’s Houthi movement, Israel increasingly views secure access to the Red Sea as a national security priority.

According to Longo, a stable partner on the African coast provides opportunities to improve maritime surveillance, intelligence cooperation, and protection of vital shipping lanes.

Cooperation Beyond Security

The analysis highlights that cooperation between Somaliland and Israel extends well beyond defense and maritime security.

Longo points to President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro)’s state visit to Jerusalem in June 2026 as a milestone in bilateral relations.

During the visit, Israeli officials announced expanding cooperation in areas including agriculture, water management, healthcare, technology, and economic development.

The article also references comments by Eynat Shlein, Deputy Director of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, identifying water resources and healthcare among the leading priorities for future collaboration.

For Somaliland, Longo argues, Israel’s diplomatic recognition represented more than symbolic support.

“This first diplomatic recognition sets a precedent of enormous political value, breaking 35 years of international isolation and potentially encouraging other countries to follow suit.”

Gateway to Ethiopia

Beyond its maritime importance, the article highlights Berbera’s growing economic role as a gateway to Ethiopia.

Longo notes that major investments in recent years have expanded Berbera Port and improved road links connecting Somaliland with Ethiopia, providing Africa’s second-most populous country with an increasingly important alternative trade corridor.

Those infrastructure developments, he argues, position Somaliland as a growing logistics hub linking the Red Sea with the wider Horn of Africa.

Regional Competition Intensifies

Longo places the Somaliland-Israel partnership within a broader contest for influence involving the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and China.

He argues that competition over ports, shipping routes, and energy corridors has made the Horn of Africa one of the world’s most strategically contested regions.

For Israel, he writes, preventing the Gulf of Aden and Bab el-Mandeb from becoming dominated by Iranian-backed forces has become a strategic imperative.

Recent disruptions to commercial shipping have demonstrated how instability in the Red Sea can rapidly affect global freight costs, insurance premiums, and international supply chains.

Somaliland’s International Profile Continues to Rise

While Somalia continues to claim sovereignty over Somaliland, Longo argues that Hargeisa’s expanding international partnerships are steadily increasing its geopolitical relevance.

He concludes that Somaliland is no longer a peripheral actor in regional affairs but an increasingly significant player in the evolving balance of power across the Horn of Africa.

“The Horn of Africa is assuming an increasingly central role. And tiny Somaliland, until now on the fringes of international politics, is poised to become one of the main outposts in the competition for control of the Red Sea.”

The analysis reflects growing international interest in Somaliland’s strategic position as governments and regional powers reassess security, trade, and diplomatic priorities along one of the world’s most important maritime corridors.