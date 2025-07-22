Somaliland and DP World advance strategic partnership in high-level economic talks, focusing on port infrastructure & broader economic ventures.

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Senior officials from the Republic of Somaliland and global port operator DP World held significant discussions this week aimed at deepening economic cooperation and unlocking investment potential.

The high-level meetings signal a strengthened commitment to joint development initiatives, particularly in port infrastructure and broader economic ventures.

The dialogue commenced with a strategic session led by Somaliland’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Abdillahi Hassan Aden. He was joined by the General Manager of the Somaliland Ports Authority (SPA), Mr. Ali Diriye Ahmed; Deputy Minister of Finance Hon. Ismail Mawlid Abdillahi; and Director General of the Ministry Mr. Mohamed Hasan Saleban. They met with a DP World delegation headed by Mr. Supachai Wattanaveerachai, the company’s East Africa Manager.

Discussions centered on bolstering the existing partnership, analyzing key sectors for high-impact projects, and exchanging insights on Somaliland’s economic landscape and future collaborative opportunities.

“These talks represent a crucial step in our ongoing collaboration with DP World,” stated Minister Aden.

“We are focused on identifying concrete investment pathways that will drive sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and enhance the prosperity of Somaliland.”

The commitment was further solidified during a separate, extended meeting between SPA General Manager Ali Diriye Ahmed and the DP World team in Hargeisa. This session delved deeper into advancing joint initiatives, with a primary emphasis on port development and complementary economic zones designed to maximize the impact of Somaliland’s strategic location.

“Building on the foundation of the Berbera port partnership, we are actively exploring avenues to expand our cooperation,” stated Mr. Ali Diriye Ahmed following the meeting.

“DP World’s global expertise is invaluable as we work to develop our port infrastructure into a major regional trade hub, fostering wider economic activity.”

Both Somaliland officials and Mr. Supachai Wattanaveerachai expressed mutual satisfaction with the progress made. “DP World is committed to its partnership with Somaliland,” Mr. Wattanaveerachai affirmed.

“We see significant potential here and are engaged in constructive discussions to advance projects that will benefit the Somaliland economy and strengthen regional trade connectivity.”

The parties agreed to schedule follow-up meetings to translate the discussed frameworks into actionable plans, accelerating Somaliland’s development agenda. This reinforced collaboration underscores the potential for DP World’s global capabilities to further catalyze economic progress in Somaliland and the wider Horn of Africa region.