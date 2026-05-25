Somaliland exported 1.3 million heads of livestock through Berbera Port in May as UAE investors visited the strategic Red Sea hub to assess opportunities in maritime trade, logistics and fisheries

BERBERA — Somaliland’s livestock exports continued at a rapid pace this month as four livestock vessels departed overnight from Berbera Port, underscoring the growing commercial significance of the strategic Red Sea gateway.

The Somaliland Ports Authority said that during the first 25 days of May alone, approximately 1.3 million heads of livestock were exported through Berbera Port, one of the Horn of Africa’s busiest livestock export terminals.

Officials said Port of Berbera is currently handling one of the largest volumes of livestock exports to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj season, as the final days of Arafah approach.

The latest shipments come as Somaliland intensifies efforts to position Berbera as a major regional logistics and maritime hub connecting Africa to Gulf markets and global shipping routes.

Livestock Export 1 of 4

At the same time, a delegation of investors from the United Arab Emirates visited Berbera Monday to assess opportunities in maritime trade, logistics, fisheries and port-related industries.

The delegation was received by the Somaliland Ports Authority during a working visit to the port city, where officials showcased ongoing expansion projects and modernization efforts aimed at transforming Berbera into a strategic commercial center along the Gulf of Aden.

During the visit, investors toured multiple sections of Berbera Port and received briefings on cargo handling operations, logistics services and infrastructure development projects designed to strengthen the port’s regional competitiveness.

The delegation also inspected Berbera Fishing Port and modern fish storage facilities as part of broader discussions on investment opportunities in Somaliland’s fisheries sector and maritime economy.

Investors Visit Berbera 1 of 3

“The Port of Berbera is increasingly emerging as a strategic gateway linking the Horn of Africa to global markets through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea trade corridor,” the Somaliland Ports Authority said in a statement.

Officials added that Somaliland welcomes foreign investment capable of contributing to economic growth, infrastructure development and deeper regional trade integration.

Berbera Port has undergone major expansion and modernization in recent years through investments led by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World. The projects include the expansion of container terminals, upgraded logistics systems and transport infrastructure connected to the Berbera Corridor linking Somaliland to neighboring Ethiopia.

Somaliland authorities have increasingly promoted Berbera as a viable alternative trade corridor for landlocked Ethiopia and a strategic commercial hub situated along one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The rapid growth in livestock exports remains a central pillar of Somaliland’s economy, particularly during peak Gulf demand seasons, with Berbera serving as a crucial export point for sheep, goats and camels destined for markets across the Arabian Peninsula.

Analysts say growing foreign interest in Berbera reflects Somaliland’s expanding role in regional trade networks as Gulf investors seek greater access to emerging logistics and maritime opportunities along the Red Sea corridor.

The latest UAE investment mission also highlights deepening economic ties between Somaliland and Gulf states, particularly the UAE, which has become one of the most influential foreign investors in Berbera’s port and infrastructure development.