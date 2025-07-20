The article “Somaliland under Attack from Somalia and Its Allies” outlines a situation where Somaliland is facing a multifaceted attack from Somalia and its allies (Turkey, China, Egypt, Qatar, and, subtly Djibouti).

The attack involves:

Diplomatic pressure: Somalia is lobbying to isolate Somaliland internationally, particularly regarding its agreement with Ethiopia for access to the Berbera port.

Media and propaganda warfare: Spreading misinformation to discredit Somaliland’s leadership and portray it negatively.

Internal destabilization: Efforts to create discord within Somaliland by inflaming tribal tensions and using Somali intelligence agents.

The goals of Somalia and its allies are to disrupt Ethiopia’s access to the Berbera port, prevent international recognition of Somaliland, and reassert control over the region.

The article concludes by recommending a multi-pronged response from Somaliland, including national unity, strategic communication, increased security, and continued cooperation with Ethiopia and other partners. Regular briefings from the government are also recommended.

Somaliland Under Attack from Somalia and Its Allies

A Comprehensive Overview of Challenges from Somalia and Its Allies

Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

Somaliland is currently navigating a complex and multifaceted offensive orchestrated by Somalia and its allied nations, which encompasses political, diplomatic, and media dimensions. This aggressive campaign seeks to undermine Somaliland’s hard-won sovereignty, create internal discord, and obstruct its pursuit of international recognition. Below is a detailed examination of the ongoing situation:

1. Diplomatic Pressure from Somalia and Its Allies

Somalia has mobilized a strategic diplomatic initiative aimed at isolating Somaliland on the international stage:

Somalia-Turkey-Ethiopia Trilateral Talks: These meetings, hosted by Turkey, are intentionally designed to exclude Somaliland. This exclusion is particularly striking given that Ethiopia had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland on January 1, 2024, concerning access to the port of Berbera, a vital strategic asset.

The government in Mogadishu is vigorously advocating for Somaliland’s isolation by lobbying key regional bodies such as the Arab League, African Union, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). They aim to delegitimize Somaliland’s MoU with Ethiopia, framing it as unlawful.

Support from Allied Nations:

Turkey, China, Egypt, and Qatar: all nations are providing substantial support to Villa Somalia in terms of project budget, media influence, security assistance, and diplomatic channels to amplify its strategic objectives.

While maintaining a semblance of neutrality, Djibouti is quietly working to weaken Somaliland’s regional influence by subtly supporting Somalia.

These countries are leveraging their geopolitical rivalry with Ethiopia to back Somalia’s narrative against Somaliland, thereby inflaming tensions in the region.

2. Media and Propaganda Warfare

The President of the Republic should make it a priority to address the nation every month. These addresses should provide a comprehensive briefing on the political, security, and economic situation facing our country. Given the current challenges we face, including threats from the militant group Villa-Somalia and eight other hostile nations that are actively funding aggressive efforts against us, it is essential for the public to be informed. Regular communication will help to counter misinformation and promote unity among citizens in the face of ongoing propaganda campaigns aimed at undermining our nation. By keeping the public informed, we can strengthen our resolve and work collectively toward overcoming these challenges. Against Somaliland has intensified, employing various tactics to reshape public perception:

Social Media Campaigns: Influential networks and funded social media influencers are engaging in concerted efforts to disseminate misinformation aimed at discrediting Somaliland’s leadership, vilifying the MoU with Ethiopia, and framing the region as a mere “breakaway” rather than an independent entity that has enjoyed over three decades of self-governance.

Manipulation of International Narratives: Efforts are underway to distort the narrative around Somaliland, portraying it inaccurately in international forums as a rebellious region rather than a legitimate sovereign state.

3. Internal Destabilization Efforts

Significant disturbances are being orchestrated from within:

There are credible reports suggesting a targeted campaign aimed at inflaming tribal tensions and party-based propaganda to sow seeds of discord within Somaliland’s society.

Individuals linked to Somali intelligence services are suspected of operating clandestinely within Somaliland, gathering information and working to instigate instability and conflict.

4. Strategic Goals of the Somalia-led Alliance

The overarching aims of the coalition against Somaliland appear clear and strategically motivated:

One of the key objectives is to disrupt Ethiopia’s access to the Berbera port, particularly any developments regarding a naval base or alternative trade routes that would enhance Ethiopia’s operational capabilities.

Prevent International Recognition: By framing Somaliland’s agreements, particularly the MoU with Ethiopia, as illegal, the alliance seeks to obstruct any moves toward broader international recognition.

The coalition intends to reassert control and influence over Somaliland, thereby undermining its claims to independence and self-governance.

Somaliland’s Response Needed

In light of these sustained attacks, Somaliland must adopt a proactive and multi-pronged response strategy:

It is imperative for all political factions within Somaliland to prioritize national interests over individual party agendas, promoting a unified front in defense of sovereignty.

Utilizing global media and engaging the diaspora, Somaliland should effectively communicate its narrative and milestones to counteract misinformation.

Increasing surveillance of potential foreign agents and tightening national security protocols are critical to maintaining stability and safeguarding national interests.

Engage Ethiopia and Other Strategic Partners: Continued strategic cooperation and defense agreements with Ethiopia and other allies are essential for mutual support in the face of external threats.

The Ministries of Information and Foreign Affairs should conduct weekly briefings to update the public, counter misinformation, and reassure citizens of the government’s commitment to national integrity.

By implementing these strategies, Somaliland can build resilience against external pressures and continue to assert its rightful place in the regional and international community.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.