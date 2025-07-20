In the intricate and often turbulent political landscape of Somaliland, a concerning dynamic has surfaced, revealing how the failure to safeguard the nation’s interests can be traced back to both systemic inadequacies and the actions of its political figures.

The political arena, which ideally should function as a vibrant platform for democratic representation and dedicated public service, has unfortunately transformed into a mechanism primarily for personal financial enrichment for many of its participants. This pervasive corruption is further aggravated by the overwhelming influence exerted by tribal leaders, who have disproportionately assumed control over the selection of parliamentary candidates.

Despite the formal establishment of three political parties that were ostensibly designed to promote the principles of merit-based nominations and foster a more equitable political landscape, the ground reality presents a starkly contrasting picture.

In practice, the landscape is heavily influenced by deeply ingrained tribal affiliations and clan loyalties, which significantly overshadow the importance of individual qualifications and genuine commitment to public service. This entrenched and intricate system not only obstructs the emergence of truly representative leadership but also perpetuates a pervasive cycle of mistrust among the populace.

Many citizens feel increasingly marginalized and disenfranchised by a political framework that appears to prioritize private interests over the collective aspirations and needs of the nation. As a result, the interplay of pervasive corruption and tribal politics creates formidable obstacles to Somaliland’s aspirations for promoting democratic governance and achieving sustainable development.

As a result of the prevailing political dynamics, many talented and devoted individuals who have the capability and vision to significantly enhance the governance and progress of Somaliland are systematically marginalized and shut out from meaningful political opportunities.

The meddling of tribal leaders further complicates the situation, eroding the foundations of the democratic process. This interference not only disrupts fair representation but also perpetuates a cycle of patronage, creating an environment that stifles genuine political participation and undermines accountability.

Consequently, the vibrant voices and innovative ideas that could contribute to the nation’s development remain unrecognized and unutilized, leaving a void in leadership that hampers the community’s growth and aspirations.

The political framework that was meant to promote democratic ideals has now transformed into a significant barrier to Somaliland’s progress. Politicians no longer feel beholden to the foundational principles of their parties; instead, their primary allegiance rests with their clans, leading to a disconnect between their actions and the broader needs of the nation.

This troubling trend was exemplified by Abdirizak Khalif, who ascended to the position of Speaker of the Somaliland Parliament, only to later publicly renounce his belief in Somaliland’s sovereignty. Such declarations raise serious questions about the integrity and commitment of those in positions of power.

Furthermore, the risk to Somaliland’s existence is becoming increasingly evident. The once-unified social fabric that held communities together is now beginning to fray, reflecting deepening divisions and discontent among the populace.

In this context, it is clear that both the politicians and the political system have capitulated, failing to uphold the responsibilities owed to the people of Somaliland and jeopardizing the nation’s future.

The dual failure of individual leaders and the overarching system has created an environment where the aspiration for development and stability remains frustratingly out of reach.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.