Cardiff Event Celebrates Welsh-Somaliland Ties, Fuels Recognition Hopes

Cardiff, Wales, July 19, 2025 – A powerful sense of history and cultural pride filled a Cardiff conference room overlooking Grangetown today, as the Welsh-Somaliland community commemorated the 65th anniversary of Somaliland’s independence from Britain.

Welsh flags stood alongside the blue, white, green, and red tricolor of Somaliland – an independent republic in the Horn of Africa with deep historical connections to South Wales.

“Today is a historical day for the Somaliland Welsh community,” declared Professor Eid Ali Ahmed, 75, addressing attendees. “We are commemorating the 65-year anniversary, when Somaliland gained its independence from Great Britain.”

He emphasized the event showcased the enduring bond: “Today we are showing that journey and connection between Wales and Somaliland.”

The gathering drew community elders and guests from Somaliland’s parliament, but a key focus was the participation of young Welsh-Somalilanders.

Munirah Hashi, 27, born and raised in Cardiff, stressed the importance of embracing dual heritage: “I think it’s important, especially as the youth now, to embrace your culture, embrace your identity on either side… It’s important to embrace it, be part of the community, and partake in events such as this.”

The event highlighted linguistic bridges. Seventeen-year-old Zaynab Ahmed, who attended a Welsh-medium primary school, translated speeches between English, Somali, and Welsh.

“I would say that I am a Welsh person, I would say I am a Somali person, and I don’t think someone should have to compromise one to claim another,” Zaynab stated. She found the reaction to her Welsh fluency special: “Welsh speaking was something that I always knew like the back of my hand… to come into a place where a lot of people are surprised and shocked about it and are interested in learning more is really special.”

Both Munirah and Zaynab participated in a panel discussion on their experiences as Welsh-Somalilanders, which profoundly impacted the audience. “Amazing,” remarked Prof. Ahmed.

“I was so really impressed that many of our young generation, they came… The questions they’re asking… the commitment they’re making… They’re showing they are Somalilanders, but they are also Welsh… That was really giving me motivation, and telling me that legacy… will not die, it will continue.”

That legacy is the decades-long campaign for international recognition of Somaliland’s independence. Prof. Ahmed recounted the complex history: independence from Britain on June 26, 1960 (“We were all very happy”), followed by a voluntary union with Somalia just five days later.

After years of civil war and the overthrow of Siyad Barre in 1991, Somaliland unilaterally declared independence. Despite developing democratic institutions, a police force, and its own currency, it remains unrecognized internationally after 34 years, with Somalia still claiming it as territory.

Fatima Saeed Ibrahim, raised in Newport and now a senior foreign affairs advisor to Somaliland’s parliament, highlighted Wales’s role during conflict: “Cardiff was the first place that we found refuge; we found understanding.”

She observed a generational shift: “The Welsh youngsters now, they’re realizing that they have roots, they have a history, that their history is extraordinary.”

Organizer Ali Abdi underscored the importance of engaging youth: “It’s so important to be passing that baton down to the younger generation.”

He pointed to the community’s evolving professional landscape: “We’ve moved away from the generation of taxi drivers and security guards, although those jobs still exist. We’re professionals across IT, HR, government, and business as well.”

His personal aspiration is clear: “I want to see Somaliland get recognized in my lifetime.”

The formal proceedings concluded with a communal meal at a local Grangetown restaurant, festooned with both nations’ flags, featuring traditional dishes like Bariis and Hilib (meat and rice).

“This is the best part of the day, literally!” exclaimed Mr. Abdi. “Nice and hot spicy food. Somali Bariis and Hilib, can’t go wrong.”

Munirah Hashi agreed, seeing the meal as a fitting end: “I think it was a good way to close the event today; everyone enjoys having a nice meal—even better that it’s traditional Somali food.”

Inspired by the day, she voiced a deeper ambition: “In the near future, I would like to see if I can be the one who makes a change in my own country.”

International Stance

The UK government reiterated its established position. A Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson stated, “The UK believes that the settlement of Somaliland’s status is an issue for Mogadishu and Hargeisa to decide through a consultative process and dialogue, in which we encourage both parties to engage. Alongside others in the international community, we do not recognize Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence.”

They noted the UK maintains a permanent diplomatic presence in Hargeisa and supports Somaliland’s development.