On Sunday, May 18, 2025, Somaliland marked the 34th anniversary of its restored independence with widespread celebrations, reaffirming its commitment to peace, democracy, and a relentless pursuit of international recognition.

Thousands gathered in the capital’s main square, where military parades, cultural performances, and flag-waving schoolchildren adorned the streets, symbolizing unity and hope for a sovereign future.

In his first National Day address since taking office in late 2024, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro emphasized Somaliland’s democratic achievements and its vision for global engagement. “Today is a day of great significance to every citizen,” President Irro said. “It marks the commemoration of the day when the leadership of the SNM ( Somali National Movement ), traditional elders, and intellectuals … decided in Burao to turn a new page—leaving behind the past, uniting as brothers and sisters, and embracing peace, unity, and shared statehood.”

Highlighting Somaliland’s democratic credentials, President Irro noted that the territory has conducted one referendum and eight multiparty elections, all resulting in peaceful transfers of power. “We have held a national referendum and eight democratic elections, all culminating in peaceful, democratic transfers of power—myself being a direct example of this,” he stated.

The President also extended a cooperative vision for regional stability, emphasizing Somaliland’s potential to contribute to resolving the ongoing crisis in Somalia. “We believe that an independent Republic of Somaliland can play a constructive role in resolving the ongoing crisis in Somalia. We have deep knowledge of what went wrong with Somalia’s state-building. We possess the experience to help them rebuild a proper government,” he said.

In a direct appeal to the international community, President Irro called for formal recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state. “To neighboring countries and the wider international community, we urge you to recognize Somaliland’s quest for recognition as a sovereign state,” he said. “There exists no international law or norm that prohibits Somaliland from becoming a recognized member of the international community. The only barrier to recognition is political.”

Somaliland’s strategic significance on the African shores of the Gulf of Aden has garnered increasing attention from global powers. The U.S., in particular, has seen growing bipartisan support for recognition, with resolutions introduced in both the House and Senate citing Somaliland’s stability and geostrategic value. “To the international community, I say: Now is the time to recognize the Republic of Somaliland,” President Irro declared. “We can play a vital role in ensuring regional security and boosting the economy of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.”

President Irro also revealed that he had dispatched letters to leaders of all 195 member and observer states of the United Nation s, urging them to support Somaliland’s bid for recognition. “On this day of national pride, I have sent letters to world leaders across all 195 member and observer states of the United Nations, appealing for recognition of Somaliland’s rightful place among the nations of the world,” he stated.

Somaliland’s foreign policy, as outlined by President Irro, is rooted in peace, mutual respect, and constructive partnerships. He expressed gratitude to countries that have already engaged with Somaliland, including Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Djibouti, Taiwan, Turkey, and Kenya, among others.

“Recognition is no longer a dream. It is a destination within reach,” President Irro said, rallying his citizens. “Our people have earned it. Now the world must catch up.”

As Somaliland enters its 35th year of restored independence, its stable governance, democratic traditions, and strategic geography serve as a clear signal to global leaders and investors. Formal recognition of Somaliland not only aligns with the aspirations of its people but also promises to advance security, economic growth, and democratic values in a region of critical global importance.