Hargeisa, Somaliland – A significant delegation from the Saudi Arabia-based Supreme Council for Arab-African Economic Cooperation concluded a multi-day visit to Somaliland this week, marking a substantial step in the nation’s efforts to attract international investment and strengthen regional economic ties.

The high-level visit included meetings with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, key ministers, and investment officials, focusing on Somaliland’s vast potential across multiple sectors.

Presidential Welcome and Strategic Dialogue

The nine-member delegation, led by Council President Dr. Hani Hassan Abu Zayid, was formally received at the Presidential Palace by President Irro. Discussions centered on Somaliland’s investment landscape, trade expansion, economic development, and enhanced regional cooperation.

President Irro underscored Somaliland’s unique advantages. “Somaliland offers a compelling proposition for investors: strategic location, enduring political stability, reliable governance, and a robust democratic framework,” he stated during the meeting. He specifically urged the Council to explore partnerships in natural resources, economic infrastructure, energy, and trade.

Exploring Core Sectors and Establishing Presence

The delegation’s agenda, coordinated by the Ministry of Investment and Industry, involved detailed assessments across Somaliland’s key economic pillars. Ms. Hibaaq Ali Abdi, Director of the Investment Department, who welcomed the delegation upon arrival at Hargeisa International Airport alongside senior officials, business leaders, and community representatives, outlined the purpose.

“This is a crucial familiarization visit,” Director Hibaaq emphasized. “The delegation engaged with various institutions to thoroughly explore concrete investment opportunities, particularly in our vital sectors of livestock, fisheries, minerals, and broader trade. We see significant potential for establishing operational hubs for the Council within Somaliland.”

Hon. Said Mohamed Buraale, Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry, detailed specific objectives: assessing Somaliland’s investment climate, engaging with government bodies managing natural resources (mining, livestock, fisheries, agriculture), and laying the groundwork for establishing a permanent branch office of the Supreme Council in Hargeisa.

Energy and Minerals: A Key Focus

A dedicated meeting with Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, Minister of Energy and Minerals, alongside Minister Buraale, highlighted strong interest in Somaliland’s underdeveloped oil and mineral resources. Minister Barre presented a comprehensive overview of the opportunities.

“Somaliland is committed to creating a welcoming and transparent environment for global investors,” Minister Barre affirmed. “The development of our natural resources is pivotal for national progress, and we are actively seeking mutually beneficial international partnerships.” The delegation reportedly expressed keen enthusiasm for Somaliland’s oil, gas, and mineral prospects.

Partnership, Not Aid

The broader strategic context was reinforced in discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led by Director General Mr. Mohamed Abdirahman. Talks focused on leveraging Somaliland’s stability and strategic location, including the Berbera Port, for regional trade and investment.

“Somaliland’s approach is clear: we are not seeking aid, but rather building true partnerships for joint economic growth and employment opportunities,” stated DG Abdirahman, highlighting the nation’s vision for sustainable, collaborative development.

Delegation Commitment and Somaliland’s Appeal

The Supreme Council delegation, comprising prominent international investors and business leaders, consistently praised Somaliland’s progress, democratic resilience, and economic potential during the visit. Dr. Abu Zayid expressed the Council’s readiness to enhance cooperation in investment, trade, and development.

“This visit underscores the growing international recognition of Somaliland as a stable and attractive investment destination in the Horn of Africa,” Director Hibaaq noted, adding that the heightened interest is significantly influenced by President Irro’s recent proactive overseas engagements.

The visit concluded positively, with an agreement for the Supreme Council to conduct further technical missions and engage deeply with relevant Somaliland institutions to advance concrete investment projects and establish its permanent presence in the country.