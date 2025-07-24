The article “Why a Diplomatic Visit to Ethiopia Is Taking Much Longer Overdue” discusses the delayed diplomatic visit of the president of Somaliland to Ethiopia, highlighting the concerns and questions it has raised among Somaliland citizens.

Somaliland and Ethiopia have a strong, long-standing relationship built on mutual respect, with each country maintaining an embassy in the other’s capital. Ethiopians also offer Somaliland citizens ease of travel.

The author, Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad, argues that a presidential visit to Ethiopia is crucial due to the changing regional environment and the need to reaffirm Somaliland’s role in regional diplomacy.

The unresolved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries is a major source of frustration and erodes confidence in the commitment to collaboration.

The public is concerned about the lack of engagement and views it as a departure from past practices where presidents prioritized visiting Ethiopia early in their term.

The author urges the Somaliland government to act decisively, communicate openly, and prioritize a visit to Ethiopia to reaffirm commitment, resolve issues, and counter rising regional influences.

The visit is seen as a necessity to revitalize the relationship and ensure a prosperous future for both nations.

Why a Diplomatic Visit to Ethiopia Is Taking Much Longer Overdue

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

Since assuming office seven months ago, His Excellency Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, President of the Republic of Somaliland, has yet to make an official visit to Ethiopia—an omission that has sparked concern and curiosity across the nation.

For many Somalilanders, Ethiopia represents not just a neighboring country but a long-standing partner, with decades of diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The delay in such a symbolic and strategic visit has raised questions about the current state and future trajectory of the relationship between these two historically close allies.

A Relationship Rooted in History and Mutual Respect

Somaliland and Ethiopia have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations for over forty years, cemented by mutual respect and shared strategic interests.

Ethiopia has established a fully operational embassy in Hargeisa, an exceptional recognition in the region, while Somaliland also maintains a fully operational embassy in Addis Ababa. These institutional presences speak volumes about the level of trust and coordination that have historically defined this relationship.

Moreover, the ease with which Somaliland citizens can travel to Ethiopia using their Somaliland passports is a powerful gesture of goodwill. It facilitates not just personal mobility but also trade, commerce, education, and medical access, making Ethiopia an essential economic and logistical partner for many Somalilanders.

The Urgency Behind the Visit

In today’s rapidly evolving regional environment, where geopolitical interests are shifting and neighboring countries such as Djibouti are increasingly active in the Horn of Africa’s political chessboard, Somaliland cannot afford a posture of diplomatic inertia.

Ethiopia, given its geopolitical weight and its proximity, holds significant sway in shaping regional alliances. A high-level visit by our president would reaffirm Somaliland’s proactive role in regional diplomacy and reestablish momentum in the bilateral agenda.

More specifically, the unresolved status of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a framework expected to chart the future of Somaliland-Ethiopia cooperation, has become a source of public frustration.

This agreement, which was welcomed with enthusiasm by many Somalilanders, now lingers in bureaucratic limbo. Its delay has eroded confidence in the seriousness of both governments to fulfill their promises of mutual collaboration.

Public Perception and Political Expectations

In Somaliland, public sentiment is increasingly tinged with anxiety and uncertainty. Many citizens reflect on the tradition established by former presidents, who made it a priority to visit Addis Ababa shortly after taking office, symbolizing a commitment to fostering regional ties.

In stark contrast, the current administration’s silence on diplomatic matters and the apparent stagnation in relationships with neighboring Ethiopia are viewed as not merely missed chances but as a troubling departure from a long-standing practice of proactive presidential diplomacy.

The question looms large: which side is responsible for this slow unraveling of relations? The lack of meaningful engagement comes at a precarious moment, when the government’s constituents yearn for clarity, reassurance, and a clear vision for the future. The government faces a pressing need to address this growing disquiet among the populace.

To rebuild trust and confidence, it must proactively share its diplomatic strategies with transparency and implement tangible steps to revitalize this essential partnership. This initiative is crucial to ensure that Somaliland navigates these challenges effectively and strengthens its regional standing.

A Call for Strategic Diplomacy

It is essential that the leadership of Somaliland acts decisively and communicates openly. A presidential visit to Ethiopia is not a mere formality; it is a necessity. Such a visit would serve to:

Reaffirm Somaliland’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation, and economic integration.

Push forward the MoU and resolve any outstanding bureaucratic hurdles.

Counterbalance rising influence from other regional players seeking to marginalize Somaliland.

Reignite citizen confidence in the government’s foreign policy agenda.

Conclusion

Ethiopia stands as Somaliland’s most favorable and strategically aligned neighbor, embodying a relationship ripe for growth. It is imperative that we take significant steps to strengthen this bond through visible and proactive diplomatic efforts.

The citizens of Somaliland are entitled to clear communication, meaningful engagement, and tangible results, rather than the current atmosphere of silence and stagnation that has persisted for too long.

A highly anticipated visit to Addis Ababa by President H.E. Abdurrahman Mohamed Abdillahi has the potential to be a pivotal moment in this partnership. Such a visit would not only serve to restore trust between the two nations but also to accelerate cooperation on critical issues, breathing new life into one of Somaliland’s most crucial foreign alliances.

This diplomatic engagement could pave the way for a more prosperous future for both Somaliland and Ethiopia, signaling a renewed commitment to working together on shared goals and mutual interests.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.