Finance Minister Urges Collective Efforts For Successful Elections in Somaliland

Finance Minister, Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, emphasized the importance of collective efforts for the upcoming national presidential and political party elections in Somaliland.

Speaking at an event in Oodweyne during the President’s visit, Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, expressed optimism that the elections, scheduled for later this year, are well-organized and will proceed without issues.

“The elections expected to take place in the country later this year are well organized and will hopefully be without incidences,” he said.

Dr. Shire highlighted the need for collaboration among four key stakeholders: the government, the elections commission, political parties, and the public.

He stressed that their joint efforts are crucial for a successful election process, stating that “for the successfulness of the universal suffrage exercise to occur, all the sectors have to work positively in concerted efforts.”

He also called for maintaining unity and a peaceful environment to ensure the elections are conducted effectively.

Overall, he is confident that the elections will take place on time and be successful, but he underscored the importance of protecting the integrity of the electoral process.