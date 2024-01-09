Ethiopia Holds Military Cooperation Talks With Somaliland

Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula held talks with Somaliland Chief of Staff Major General Nuh Ismail Tani today on ways of military cooperation.

The military delegation of Somaliland, led by the chief of staff, was warmly welcomed at the headquarters of ENDF, it was learned.

On the occasion, Field Marshal Birhanu and Somaliland‘s Chief of Staff, Major General Nuh Ismail Tani, discussed issues of military cooperation between the two sides, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Partnership and Cooperation inked last week by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Muse Bihi Abdi includes wide scopes of cooperation in social, economic, political, and military fields.

The visit came in the backdrop of "a historic" Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1, 2024.