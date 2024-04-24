Somaliland's Plea For Special Aid Arrangement Direct Engagement With Donors

In a world grappling with climate change, political conflicts, and natural disasters, humanitarian aid is essential for global sustainability. Somaliland’s government seeks a Special Arrangement for Development and Humanitarian Aid, aiming for direct engagement with international donors to address its unique challenges. By establishing tailored support mechanisms, like donor forums and funding structures, Somaliland aims to enhance its people’s well-being and foster sustainable development.

Somaliland’s Minister of Planning and National Development and the chairperson of the Somaliland National Planning Commission, Ahmed Mohamed Diriye (Toorno), has recently sent a letter to all international aid donors, requesting a Special Arrangement for Somaliland Development and Humanitarian Aid.

The Minister has emphasized the importance of direct engagement with the government of Somaliland, rather than through intermediary involvement by other countries.

The letter expresses gratitude to international partners for their contributions towards the well-being of Somaliland’s people and emphasizes the importance of principles such as neutrality, operational independence, and participatory decision-making. The Government of Somaliland also seeks to establish a more organized and official relationship with aid donors, highlighting the necessity of direct engagement with its institutions through established international protocols. The letter stresses the need for impartial aid that focuses on aiding all individuals, including marginalized groups.

To address its unique challenges, the Government of Somaliland proposes four alternatives for special arrangements, including the establishment of a regular donor aid allocation and coordination forum, formulation of a strategic and structural arrangement for Somaliland’s funding mechanism, reinstatement of the Somaliland Partnership Forum (High-Level Aid Coordination Forum), and exploration of other special arrangements tailored to Somaliland’s unique context.

The letter’s tone is diplomatic and respectful, reiterating appreciation for ongoing support and anticipating further collaboration for sustainable development in Somaliland. It is clear that the government of Somaliland is committed to enhancing the well-being of its people and seeks to work with international partners towards this goal.

Somaliland’s request for a Special Arrangement for Development and Humanitarian Aid is understandable, given the country’s unique context. Somaliland is not internationally recognized as an independent state, despite having declared independence from Somalia in 1991. This situation has made it difficult for Somaliland to access international aid directly, as most aid is channeled through the Somali government. Furthermore, Somaliland faces challenges such as a lack of infrastructure, limited access to basic services such as healthcare and education, and vulnerability to natural disasters such as drought.

Therefore, the proposed Special Arrangement for Somaliland Development and Humanitarian Aid would enable aid donors to engage directly with Somaliland’s institutions and provide targeted support that addresses the country’s specific needs. The establishment of a regular donor aid allocation and coordination forum, for instance, would enable Somaliland to receive aid that is tailored to its unique context, while the reinstatement of the Somaliland Partnership Forum would allow for high-level coordination and collaboration between Somaliland and its international partners.

In conclusion, the request for a Special Arrangement for Somaliland Development and Humanitarian Aid is a positive step towards enhancing the well-being of Somaliland’s people. It reflects the government’s commitment to working with international partners towards sustainable development and highlights the importance of direct engagement with Somaliland’s institutions. By providing targeted support that addresses Somaliland’s unique challenges, aid donors can contribute towards a brighter future for Somaliland and its people.

The original letter can be read below.

Ministry of Planning and National Development (MoP&ND)

To: All International Aid Donors

Re: Special Arrangement for Somaliland Development and Humanitarian Aid

The Government of Somaliland expresses its sincere appreciation to our development and humanitarian partners for their contributions towards enhancing the well-being of the Somaliland people. We deeply value and uphold the principles of neutrality, operational independence, and participatory decision-making embraced by our esteemed partners.

While we acknowledge and appreciate the support of our partners, it’s imperative to emphasize the necessity of direct engagement with the Government of Somaliland through official channels and in accordance with established international aid protocols. Any intermediary involvement by other countries undermines Somaliland’s development, investment, and humanitarian efforts, given the sensitivity surrounding Somaliland’s self-determination issue.

We firmly assert the need for international aid to remain untainted by political conflicts between nations and regions and not divert from its primary objective of uplifting the well-being of all individuals, including children, women, and marginalized groups, irrespective of their political affiliations or beliefs. Historically, numerous states have received assistance through special arrangements despite lacking diplomatic recognition.

To address these challenges, the Government of Somaliland proposes the following special arrangement alternatives:

Establishment of a regular donor aid allocation and coordination forum. Formulation of a strategic structural arrangement for Somaliland’s funding mechanism, encompassing pooling funds and/or bilateral agreements. Reinstatement of the Somaliland Partnership Forum (High-Level Aid Coordination Forum). Exploration of any other suitable special arrangement tailored to Somaliland’s unique context.

Once again, we express our gratitude for the unwavering support provided by our development and humanitarian partners in helping uplift the standard of living for the people of Somaliland. We eagerly anticipate further collaboration and cooperation in our collective pursuit of Somaliland’s sustainable development.

Sincerely,

Hon. Ahmed Mohamed Diriye (Toorno), Minister of Planning and National Development, Chairperson of the Somaliland National Planning Commission

CC: Somaliland Development and Humanitarian Partners

CC: Cabinet

CC: Presidential Office