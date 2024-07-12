A reliable source has revealed that the Ethiopian government has launched a large-scale training program for the armed forces in Somaliland, which includes training 8,000 commandos. This program reflects a major shift in regional security dynamics and comes in the context of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Strategic Memorandum of Understanding

The training program comes after the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1. The memorandum covers cooperation in the economic, security, and infrastructure sectors. The memorandum also includes the possibility of granting Ethiopia maritime access while recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty, which will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Regional reactions

The move did not go unanswered by neighboring countries, with Djibouti responding by closing Somaliland’s diplomatic mission, providing indications of potential support for destabilizing elements in Somaliland, and considering further countermeasures. These actions could destabilize regional trade and foreign military operations in the region.

Training program objectives

The training program aims to enhance Somaliland’s defense capabilities in asymmetric warfare, secure communication, weapons systems, and combat readiness, reflecting Ethiopia’s strategic intent to reshape regional security. This comes amid rising tensions and rivalries in the Horn of Africa, as countries seek to enhance their influence and secure their interests.

Impact of the program on regional security

Strengthening Somaliland’s defense capabilities could lead to fundamental changes in the regional balance of power. The program contributes to improving the ability to confront security threats and combat terrorism and enhances internal stability in Somaliland.

Conclusion

Ethiopia’s recent moves indicate a move to strengthen ties with Somaliland and reshape regional security. The implications of these moves will be closely watched, given ongoing regional tensions and rivalries in the Horn of Africa.