The recent rehabilitation of kidney dialysis machines at the Borama Hospital marks a significant step forward for the healthcare system in Somaliland.

The Minister of Health, Hassan Mohamed Ali (Gafadhi), along with the director general of the ministry, oversaw the successful restoration of these life-saving machines during their visit to the region.

During their tour of the hospital, Minister Gafadhi and his team were not only impressed by the progress made in developing the health facility but also by the new extension buildings at the vast casualty section and the surgical unit. This commitment to expanding and upgrading the hospital’s infrastructure reflects the government’s dedication to improving healthcare services for its citizens.

Of the three kidney filtration machines at the hospital, two had fallen into disrepair and were in need of rehabilitation. As a result of the efforts undertaken by the ministry, one machine has already been reactivated, with the repair work on the other well underway. This means that more patients in need of dialysis treatment will now have access to this vital medical service, bringing hope to individuals and families affected by kidney disease.

Minister Gafadhi highlighted the positive changes observed during the monitoring tour, emphasizing the improvements in the hospital’s buildings, equipment, and overall appearance. It is evident that these enhancements will contribute to a more conducive and effective healthcare environment for patients and healthcare professionals alike.

Furthermore, the minister expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Borama Hospital for their hard work and dedication in contributing to the progress made by the hospital. Their tireless efforts have undoubtedly played a crucial role in advancing the quality of healthcare services available to the local community.

In speaking to the media about the purpose of the trip, Minister Gafadhi emphasized that their monitoring and observation tour extended beyond Borama and would encompass all regions of the country. This commitment underscores the government’s holistic approach to healthcare, ensuring that improvements are not limited to specific areas but are felt across the entire nation.

The rehabilitation of kidney dialysis machines in Borama represents a significant stride forward in the provision of essential healthcare services. As these machines become operational, they hold the promise of transforming the lives of individuals battling kidney disease, offering them the chance for a better quality of life. The impact of this development is not just a medical one but a deeply human one, providing hope and relief to those in need.

With the successful rehabilitation of the kidney dialysis machines in Borama, the future looks brighter for patients requiring this critical treatment. It is a testament to the government’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services, ultimately making a positive difference in the lives of its citizens.