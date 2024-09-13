Nourishing Vulnerable Rural and Displaced Communities in Somaliland

Somaliland is facing severe food insecurity and malnutrition due to climate-related shocks, particularly affecting women and children. The Togdheer region is experiencing rising levels of acute malnutrition, with over 1.7 million children under five requiring treatment. ACTED, with the French Embassy’s support, partnered with Candlelight and Barwaaqo Volunteer Organization to launch a year-long project called “Nourishing Communities” to improve food and nutrition security in rural and displaced communities. The project includes mobile health services, food vouchers, and treatment for malnourished populations.

As a result of climate-related shocks, several districts in Somaliland continue to face high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, with women and children worst affected. According to recent IPC data, the food security situation in most of Somaliland can be characterised as ‘stressed’ or level 2, with pockets of level 3 – crisis situation – in Togdheer region. Like the acute food security situation, the acute malnutrition situation is projected to continue to worsen until June of this year, with a growing number of areas that are projected to experience Phase 3 – serious malnutrition.

Children are particularly affected by malnutrition throughout the country. Over 1.7 million children under the age of 5 need treatment. Among those, almost half a million are experiencing severe acute malnutrition and are at risk of acute wasting. Acute wasting is a condition where children experience rapid weight loss and malnutrition, often resulting in a dangerously low weight for their age and height. This condition can have severe consequences on their physical and cognitive development, leaving them vulnerable to illness and even death if not addressed promptly. While levels of wasting have improved in some parts of Somaliland, they are projected to deteriorate from the current Alert to Serious phase among Burao IDPs, who are one of the target groups of this project.

With the support of the French Embassy, Acted, in partnership with Candlelight and Barwaaqo Volunteer Organization BVO, is implementing a one-year project titled “Nourishing Communities: Restoring Resilience Through Enhanced Food and Nutrition Security for Vulnerable Rural and Displaced Crisis-Affected Communities in Somaliland” from October 2023 to September 2024.

The project aims to increase resilience though improved food security and nutrition outcomes for vulnerable, displaced, and rural populations in crisis affected areas in Somaliland. The beneficiaries amount to 5,120 households (30,720 individuals) dispersed throughout 18 IDP sites and rural communities in Burco District (Togdheer Region), and Caynaba and Laas Canood (Sool Region).

Life-saving treatment is key for malnourished children

As part of this project, Acted and Candlelight are providing nutrition and health support to combat malnutrition among vulnerable populations through provision of mobile health services and food vouchers. This involves screening and treatment to the severely acute malnourished (SAM) and moderately acute malnourished (MAM) children under 5 years of age, as well as pregnant and lactating women (PLW).

Between December 2023 and March 2024, Candlelight, who is leading on the screening component of the project, has screened 9584 individuals, of which over 5121 cases of SAM, MAM, or PLW in need of nutrition support were identified. On site treatment and ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) was provided for those who were identified with malnutrition. Furthermore, Acted is distributing nutritious food through a food voucher activity to households with identified cases of SAM and MAM to provide additional support to severely malnourished pregnant lactating women and children under five years of age.

Hani Mustafe*, a 25-year-old woman, lives in Qoyta village with her husband and two children. Her family has faced significant challenges due to food insecurity caused by climate change and the consecutive failure of several rainy seasons that severely impacted her family. As a result, Hani struggled to provide her children with an adequate and varied diet, leading some of her family to suffer from anaemia and vitamin A deficiency.

In response to this situation, Candlelight and Acted provide nutrition support in Qoyta village to support malnourished children with vital treatment. Through screenings conducted by the mobile health team, both of Hani’s children were identified as malnourished.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Acted and Candlelight immediately addressed the needs of Hani’s children. One child, in critical condition, was immediately referred to Burao General Hospital with expenses covered under different funding streams. Meanwhile, the other child, experiencing moderate acute malnutrition, received essential medical supplies and nutritional supplements, including Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM).

Following these interventions, both children experienced a remarkable recovery. They regained their strength, resumed normal physical activities, and restored their appetite. Acted and Candlelight continue their commitment to supporting malnourished children in the community by providing ongoing nutritional supplements.

Thanks to Candlelight and Acted, now my children are fully recovered and feeling much better.

With the generous support from the French Embassy, Acted and Candlelight have enhanced access to health services and reduced malnutrition by establishing Mobile Health Units and distributing fresh food vouchers to more than 30,000 persons in the regions of Toghdeer and Sool. The initiative specifically targets those most severely affected by malnutrition, namely, pregnant and lactating women, as well as children under the age of five. Looking forward, the project will continue to identify and intervene in critical situations in which persons, particularly those most vulnerable, are suffering from malnutrition.

*Beneficiary’s name has been changed to protect their identity.