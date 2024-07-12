Former President Dahir Rayale Kahin of the Republic of Somaliland has issued a cautionary message to the residents of the Awdal region, urging them to remain vigilant against potential political agitation from Somalia.

Speaking at a luncheon held in his honor by Sultan Abdiwahab Egge Hassan, the distinguished former head of state highlighted the detrimental impact of engaging with Somalia on the nation’s aspirations.

The event was graced by influential figures such as the Minister of Trade of Somaliland, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the Kulmiye Party in the upcoming elections, as well as the Minister of Education, Director of Civil Service, Deputy Minister of Information, Members of Parliament, and other distinguished guests.

During his address, President Rayale emphasized his pivotal role in advancing democracy and establishing transparent election processes within the country. He cautioned Awdalians against succumbing to what he described as “political whirlwinds” aimed at inciting agitation within the community. He urged them to uphold the stability and harmony that they value and to actively participate in the nation-building process.

President Rayale underlined the pivotal role played by the Awdal community in the current administration, emphasizing their significant representation and calling on them to contribute to the nation’s progress. He also pointed out the negative repercussions of the historical union with the Mogadishu government 64 years ago, asserting that it had been detrimental to Somaliland’s interests. Furthermore, he criticized the lack of fairness and justice in the distribution of resources by the Mogadishu government and expressed skepticism about the possibility of free and fair elections in Somalia over the next three decades.

The former president made it clear that Somaliland’s future and aspirations are independent of any reliance on Somalia, asserting the country’s capability to chart its own course unhindered. He highlighted the deep-rooted political challenges in Somalia, expressing pessimism about the prospect of any near-future remedies to the country’s retrogressive and incapacitating intricacies.

President Rayale’s cautionary message serves as a timely reminder to the residents of Awdal and the broader Somaliland community to remain steadfast in their commitment to national stability and progress. His words underscore the importance of guarding against external influences that may undermine the hard-won achievements of the nation.

In conclusion, President Rayale’s address reflects a strong sense of determination and resilience within the Somaliland community, reinforcing their resolve to safeguard their sovereignty and chart a prosperous future independent of external interference. It is a call to action for all citizens to actively contribute to the nation-building process and to remain vigilant against potential destabilizing forces.