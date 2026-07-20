Spain Crowned World Champions After Ferran Torres Sinks Argentina in Extra Time

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final an crowned world champions as Ferran Torres scored the winning goal. Rodri claimed the Golden Ball while Spain secured their second world title

NEW YORK, USA — Spain are world champions once again.

A dramatic extra-time winner from Ferran Torres delivered a deserved 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, capping a tournament in which La Roja established themselves as the world’s outstanding team through technical brilliance, relentless pressing and unwavering composure.

In front of a packed New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain produced one of the most dominant displays ever seen in a World Cup final, denying Lionel Messi’s Argentina a single shot on target before Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute.

The triumph marks Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after their historic 2010 victory in South Africa, while ending Argentina’s hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the men’s World Cup.

Spain’s patience finally rewarded

From the opening whistle, Spain controlled virtually every aspect of the contest.

Rodri orchestrated play from midfield, Lamine Yamal repeatedly terrorized Argentina’s defense, and Dani Olmo, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal continuously stretched the reigning champions.

Argentina, by contrast, struggled to establish any rhythm.

Despite playing in front of a crowd largely backing Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni’s side spent long periods pinned inside their own half, relying almost exclusively on goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to keep the score level.

Martínez produced several outstanding saves, denying Yamal, Aymeric Laporte, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo throughout normal time.

Yet Spain’s relentless pressure never eased.

Statistics reflected the imbalance.

Spain dominated possession, completed almost twice as many passes as Argentina and repeatedly carved open the South American defense.

Perhaps the most astonishing figure came after 90 minutes:

Argentina failed to register a single shot during regulation time, an unprecedented occurrence in a FIFA World Cup final.

Enzo Fernández dismissal shifts momentum

Argentina’s task became even more difficult late in normal time.

Midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card following a late challenge, reducing the defending champions to ten men heading into extra time.

Although Argentina defended courageously, Spain’s numerical advantage eventually proved decisive.

Ferran Torres delivers the defining moment

The breakthrough arrived just after the restart in extra time.

Pedro Porro delivered a deep cross into the penalty area before Nico Williams intelligently headed the ball back across goal.

Arriving perfectly inside the box, Ferran Torres struck first time into the roof of the net, sending Spanish supporters into celebration.

The goal finally broke Argentina’s resistance after more than 100 minutes of defensive resilience.

“I’ve been heavily criticised throughout the World Cup,” Torres said after the match.

“It was a goal scored by 47 million people—it wasn’t even mine. It was destined to happen. We played better football. Thank God, who always gives me the strength to carry on.”

Argentina’s late push falls short

Despite playing with ten men, Argentina mounted one final assault.

Messi delivered dangerous corners, Giuliano Simeone came close twice in stoppage time, and Pau Cubarsí produced a crucial defensive intervention to preserve Spain’s advantage.

But Unai Simón remained largely untested as Spain professionally managed the closing moments.

Following the final whistle, emotions boiled over.

Several Argentina players confronted Spanish players during celebrations, with Leandro Paredes reportedly shown a red card after the match amid heated exchanges.

Rodri leads Spain’s golden generation

Spain’s victory was built on collective excellence, but Rodri once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of football’s finest midfielders.

His command of possession, defensive positioning and leadership earned him the tournament’s Golden Ball award as the competition’s best player.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsí claimed the Young Player of the Tournament, while goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove after Spain conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente praised his players after completing a remarkable era of success.

“I’m so proud of this generation of footballers who have remained true to our philosophy,” De la Fuente said.

“We’ve won everything with this generation. The match should have been decided much earlier, but this is a World Cup final and you have to dig deep.”

A fitting end to Spain’s remarkable tournament

Spain entered the tournament among the favorites after winning UEFA Euro 2024 and justified that status with increasingly impressive performances.

Their route to the title included victories over Portugal, Belgium and France before overcoming Argentina in the final.

The championship also cements Spain’s position as one of international football’s modern powerhouses, becoming only the sixth nation to win multiple men’s FIFA World Cup titles.

For Argentina, the defeat marks a heartbreaking conclusion to Lionel Messi’s likely final World Cup appearance.

The legendary captain leaves the tournament as one of football’s greatest icons, but without becoming only the second captain in history to win consecutive World Cups.

Instead, the night belonged to Spain—a team whose fluid football, defensive discipline and attacking creativity ultimately proved impossible to stop.

With Ferran Torres providing the decisive finish, La Roja reclaimed football’s biggest prize and announced themselves as the undisputed kings of world football.

Yamal Shines Spain’s Golden Generation

Although Torres scored the winner, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of world football’s brightest stars.

The Barcelona winger repeatedly unlocked Argentina’s defense, creating several of Spain’s best opportunities while controlling the tempo in attack.

Spain’s blend of youthful brilliance and experienced leadership proved too much for the reigning champions.

Spain’s Road to Glory

Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign showcased remarkable consistency:

Group Stage: Draw vs Cape Verde (0-0)

Group Stage: Beat Saudi Arabia (4-0)

Group Stage: Beat Uruguay (1-0)

Round of 32: Beat Austria (3-0)

Round of 16: Beat Portugal (1-0)

Quarterfinal: Beat Belgium (2-1)

Semifinal: Beat France (2-0)

Final: Beat Argentina (1-0 AET)

Throughout the knockout rounds, Spain conceded just one goal before lifting football’s greatest prize.

Match Summary

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Spain 1-0 Argentina (AET)

Goal:

Ferran Torres (106′)

Red Card:

Enzo Fernández (Argentina, 90+)

Individual Awards

🏆 Golden Ball: Rodri (Spain)

🧤 Golden Glove: Unai Simón (Spain)

⭐ Young Player: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

⚽ Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (France)