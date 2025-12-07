Thrown Under the Bus, Salah’s Bombshell and the Liverpool Legend Who Rewrote Football

Mohamed Salah’s explosive interview shakes Liverpool to its core. He says he was “thrown under the bus” after three benchings. Liverpool faces a historic split after Salah calls out the club and hints at a goodbye. Inside the bombshell, the fallout, and what it means for football

Anfield has seen drama. It has seen comebacks, confrontations, departures laced with heartbreak. But rarely has it witnessed a moment as seismic, as psychologically jarring, as the seven-minute explosion delivered by Mohamed Salah on a cold evening at Elland Road.

“I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes… I can’t believe it,” he told a stunned group of reporters after Liverpool’s 3–3 draw with Leeds. “It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I feel.”

His voice didn’t rise. It didn’t need to. The words landed like a hammer.

For Liverpool supporters, for the dressing room, for the football world — this wasn’t just a rant. It was the potential end of one of the most transformative eras any modern Premier League club has experienced.

And as Salah spoke, some of football’s greatest names were already taking stock of what the Egyptian king has meant to the sport — and why his fractured relationship with Arne Slot threatens to become one of the most dramatic splits in Premier League history.

A PLAYER WHO REDEFINED A CLUB

When Salah arrived from Roma in 2017, eyebrows shot up. “They told me he was quick,” Virgil van Dijk recalls, “but nobody said he was a phenomenon. He changed everything.”

Salah didn’t just score goals — he reconfigured Liverpool’s identity. Klopp built counter-pressing systems around his movement. The dressing room fed off his relentlessness. The Premier League adapted entire defensive structures because of him.

“He became the standard,” says Kevin De Bruyne. “Every winger, every forward… we were all judged against Mo for years.”

The numbers? Ruthless. Historic. Bananas.

250 goals in 420 matches

Four Golden Boots

Two Premier League titles

A Champions League crown

Liverpool’s all-time top-three scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo once told a Spanish outlet that Salah was “one of the few players who make you rethink what elite consistency means.”

Sadio Mané, speaking privately this weekend to a Senegalese reporter, put it more simply: “Mo carried us. People don’t realize how heavy that is.”

THE EXPLOSION

But on Saturday, the tone shifted from reverence to rupture.

“It seems like someone doesn’t want me in the club,” Salah said.

“I said I had a good relationship with the manager. Now, we don’t have any relationship.”

Those around Salah say the shock wasn’t the benching — it was the pattern. Three games. Zero explanation he found convincing. A sense, in his eyes, that after delivering everything, his status was suddenly negotiable.

Slot defended the call, insisting Liverpool “didn’t need a goal” when holding a 3–2 lead at Leeds. But some players were confused. One senior squad member, speaking anonymously, told us:

“Whether you agree with Mo or not… he’s Mo Salah. Not using him at 3–2 or 3–3? That shocked a lot of lads.”

In the mixed zone, Salah wasn’t cryptic. He was raw.

“I earned my position. I don’t need to fight for it every day. Someone wants me to take all the blame.”

LeBron James — Liverpool’s minority owner and longtime Salah admirer — reacted on social media with a stunned emoji and the words: “This one hurts.”

FOOTBALL’S ELITE REACT TO THE TURMOIL

Top players spoke to journalists and former teammates behind the scenes. Many echoed a similar theme: whatever is happening behind closed doors, Salah deserved better.

Erling Haaland

“He’s been the best winger in the world for years. Everyone knows that. If Mo says he feels thrown under the bus… you have to listen.”

Kylian Mbappé

“Salah changed the Premier League. If he leaves like this, it will be a tragedy for football, not only Liverpool.”

Thierry Henry

“I’ve said it for five seasons — Mo Salah is the most dangerous wide forward the Premier League has seen since Ronaldo. This ending? It shouldn’t happen.”

Virgil van Dijk

“Whatever happens, he’s a legend of the club. Full stop.”

Alisson Becker

“Mo saved us countless times. You don’t forget players like that.”

Even Pep Guardiola, in a rare moment of cross-rival respect, said:

“Salah is a monster competitor. Liverpool became Liverpool again because of him. I hope they resolve it.”

THE GOODBYE SIGNAL

And then came the words that may define the next chapter of Liverpool’s future.

“I called my mum. I told her to come to the Brighton game… I want to enjoy Anfield. Maybe say goodbye.”

Goodbyes.

From a player who has always chosen caution, calm, diplomacy.

This felt final.

Liverpool insist nothing is decided. But inside the club, some staff privately fear he has already emotionally severed ties. His agents have remained silent — but Saudi clubs are readying offers, and Europe’s giants are circling.

One former Liverpool player put it bluntly:

“If Mo leaves in January, it’ll be the biggest exit saga since Ronaldo left Man United in 2009.”

THE LEGACY HE LEAVES BEHIND

Teammates say Salah’s training standards were unnatural:

“That man would do finishing drills until the lights went off,” said Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His professionalism?

“Mo eats like a monk, works like a machine and competes like a warrior,” said James Milner.

His mentality?

“I’ve never seen someone chase records like that,” Klopp once said. “Not because he wants the numbers — but because he wants the responsibility.”

That responsibility built trophies. Built culture. Built Liverpool 2.0.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modrić summed it up perfectly:

“If Liverpool are giants again, it’s because Salah gave them the spine of a giant.”

THE UNCERTAIN END OF A TITAN

Liverpool now face a crossroads bigger than any tactical disagreement.

Does Slot risk losing the dressing room’s respect by sidelining its most decorated player?

Does keeping Salah on the bench for a fourth match ignite fan rebellion?

Does selling him dismantle the team’s cultural backbone?

Does keeping him create open conflict?

And most importantly:

Does Mohamed Salah, the man who resurrected a fallen giant, deserve to walk out the back door — or through the front, with flags, flares, and gratitude echoing across the Kop?

For now, Salah says he simply wants “respect.”

He wants explanations.

He wants dignity in how this story ends.

But as one top Premier League forward told us anonymously:

“Salah gave Liverpool everything. If this is how it ends, it will haunt the club for decades.”

The Brighton match may become a farewell.

Or it may become the last warning shot in a civil war that reshapes Liverpool forever.

One thing is certain:

Football will never forget what Mohamed Salah did for Liverpool — no matter how loudly the bridge cracks as he walks across it.

Full transcript of Salah’s bombshell interview

What were you thinking sat on the bench?

“I don’t know what to say. It’s funny but I couldn’t believe it. It is a really disappointing result for us as a team because we expect to win a game like that.

“We managed to score two goals in the beginning and the game was going in our direction but we conceded silly goals.

It’s not only [about] us, it is also the team we face. In the last games I saw of them, they made it hard for [Man] City in the second half. I saw the same against Chelsea.

“We try to adapt as best as we can to their strength and hopefully we can hurt them.”

What couldn’t you believe?

“That I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes! The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. I’m very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.

“Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise.

I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much I will always do. I called my mum yesterday – you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said to them, come to the Brighton game. I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it.

“In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”

What do you do with the situation now?

“It is not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this is happening to me. I don’t get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.

“How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don’t think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club.

“The respect, I want to get. I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is.”

Could it be your last game for Liverpool?

“In football you never know. I don’t accept this situation. I have done so much for this club.

“With respect, I love everyone. I love [Erling] Haaland, I will talk about him. I am the current top goalscorer in the Premier League. He is not yet. He is going to win it hopefully and that is fine for him. I love him and he knows that.

“I am top goalscorer, best player, winning the league in such a style, but I am the one who has to defend himself in front of the media and fans.”

Does this hurt you more?

“Absolutely. After what I have done for the club it really hurts. You can imagine, really. After going from home to the club and you don’t know if you are starting. I know the club too well, I have been here many years. Tomorrow [Jamie] Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.”

Saudi still on the table?

“I don’t want to answer this question, because the club is going to take me to a different direction.”

Situation impossible now to solve?

“I cannot say it is impossible, but from what I feel, I have done so much for the club, I love the fans and the club so much, but I don’t know what is going to happen next.”

Doubly frustrating that you didn’t even come on?

“Can you answer that? I have been at this club, scoring more than anyone in this generation, since I came to the Premier League, I don’t think anyone has scored more goals and made more assists than me. In the whole Premier League. If I am somewhere else, everybody would go to the media and defend the players. I am the only one in this situation.

“Can I give an example? Its silly but I am sorry. I remember a while go, Harry Kane was not scoring for 10 games, everyone in the media was like ‘oh, Harry will score for sure, when it comes to Mo everyone is like ‘he needs to be on the bench’. I am sorry Harry!”

When you say about someone wanting you out, who?

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

Sporting director?

“No, no, don’t put the words in my mouth. From the situation I see that’s it.”

Had anyone sort of communicated and explain the situation to you? Have you actually asked for that?

“I did. I did, but I don’t see an explanation.

“Like I knew yesterday that I was not going to play and that’s it, so take it and swallow it and go home.”

Were you told personally you weren’t going to be playing by Arne?

“Yeah, he told me yesterday and had a meeting with him.”

Did you let your feelings be known then, you were disappointed?

“He knows my feeling. He knows my feeling.”

Regret signing that contract?

“Imagine how bad that I have to answer it, honestly.

“That hurts, even the question hurts. This club, signing for this club, I will never regret it.

“I thought I’m going to renew here and end my career here, but this is not according to the plan, so I’m not regretting signing for the club for sure.”

You’re one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history. Can you believe it might end like this?

“Somehow it will end but the thing in my head is like why it should end this way? Because I am too fit, just five months ago I was just winning every individual award so why should it go this direction?

“I’m sorry everybody in a team is not in his form yet I’m the one has has to defend himself now.”

Now is the next step for you to speak Arne again?

“No, I don’t think so. We spoke a lot.”

Has the relationship broken down?

“Yeah, there’s no relationship between us. It was very good relationship and now all of a sudden there is no relationship.”

Something changed behind the scenes?

“You guys know better than me. I don’t know.”

Do you feel let down from the team mates as well?

“No, no, no, these guys, they know how much I love them. They know how much I support them, even inside before the game, after the game.

“I’m an experienced player, I’ve been in their position. I always support them, I always give them experience. But no, no, the players they’re not connected to the situation at.

“Even they support me so much so there’s just much love between us as players and respect.”