Mohamed Salah Defends Diaz and Nunez After Comparisons to Liverpool's Record-Breaking New Signings

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has come to the defense of his former teammates Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, pushing back against growing online comparisons to the club’s high-profile summer signings, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

The Egyptian international took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a viral post from a Liverpool fan account that dubbed the club’s new forward line “the biggest upgrade in football history.” The post favorably compared Isak and Wirtz—acquired this summer for a staggering £241 million—to Díaz and Núñez, who both left Anfield earlier in the transfer window.

“How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?” Salah posted, directly quoting the original message.

How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions? https://t.co/lRug6oFYCt — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 3, 2025

A Gentle Rebuke From a Club Legend

The comment was seen by many as a rare public rebuke from Salah, a player who typically avoids online controversies. But his message resonated deeply with supporters who remember Díaz and Núñez not only for their individual contributions but for their role in delivering Liverpool’s Premier League title under new manager Arne Slot last season.

Between them, Díaz and Núñez made nearly 300 appearances for the Reds. Díaz departed for Bayern Munich in July in a £65 million deal, while Núñez joined Saudi side Al-Hilal shortly after, paving the way for Isak and Wirtz to inherit their attacking roles.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher showed his support for Salah’s stance, responding to the post with a red heart emoji—an understated but clear show of agreement.

Big Money, Big Expectations

Liverpool made headlines with a record-breaking transfer window, capped off by the dramatic Deadline Day signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £125 million—a new British transfer record. Isak, who had reportedly refused to play for Newcastle in the opening weeks of the season amid transfer uncertainty, will now don Liverpool’s iconic No. 9 shirt, previously worn by Núñez.

Florian Wirtz, the 22-year-old German international and former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, arrived earlier in the summer for £116 million. He’s already become a regular on Arne Slot’s side, starting every league match this season and impressing fans with his creative spark. However, he was forced off late in Sunday’s 1–0 victory over Arsenal with a minor knock.

Comparing Eras—Too Soon?

While Isak and Wirtz have shown early promise, some within the Liverpool community—including Salah—are urging caution on declaring a changing of the guard too soon.

“This is a team sport,” said one Anfield source familiar with the dressing room dynamic. “Díaz and Núñez were vital to the energy and success of last season’s title-winning run. Players like Salah know exactly how hard that was to achieve.”

Indeed, Arne Slot himself praised both players earlier in the summer following their departures, calling Díaz “a warrior” and Núñez “one of the most unselfish forwards I’ve coached.”

Despite the excitement surrounding Liverpool’s new attacking duo, Salah’s remarks served as a reminder that footballing success is built on continuity, respect, and collective effort—not just price tags.

A New Chapter, Not a Rewrite

For now, Liverpool fans are focused on what comes next. Isak is currently on international duty with Sweden and could see his first minutes of the season during World Cup qualifiers. Wirtz is expected to be fit for next week’s clash against Aston Villa.

But for Salah, who remains a central figure at Anfield and a leader on and off the pitch, the message was clear: celebrate progress, but don’t erase the past.

“Respect for those who wore the shirt before,” wrote one fan in reply to Salah. “Champions, every one of them.”