Argentina staged a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with Lionel Messi providing two decisive assists to set up a blockbuster showdown with Spain.

The victory sparked jubilant celebrations across Somaliland, where thousands of fans gathered in Hargeisa and other cities to cheer on La Albiceleste, underscoring the team’s enduring popularity in the Horn of Africa

By Saxafi Media Sports Desk

ATLANTA, United States — Argentina produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat England 2-1 on Wednesday night, booking their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and keeping alive their bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

Inspired once again by 39-year-old Lionel Messi, the defending champions overturned a second-half deficit with two late goals to eliminate England and set up a highly anticipated final against reigning European champions Spain in New Jersey on Sunday.

Messi, playing in what has been billed as his final World Cup, provided assists for both Argentine goals, once again proving decisive on football’s biggest stage.

England’s Dream Slips Away

England looked set to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in the 55th minute.

The Newcastle United winger burst into the penalty area before calmly finishing from Morgan Rogers’ cross to hand Thomas Tuchel’s side a deserved lead.

However, rather than pressing for a second goal, England gradually retreated under relentless Argentine pressure.

Argentina dominated possession during the closing stages and finally broke through in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernández rifled a powerful strike into the net after being picked out by Messi.

With extra time looming, Messi produced another moment of brilliance.

Deep into stoppage time, the Argentine captain delivered a perfectly weighted cross that substitute Lautaro Martínez met with a powerful header to complete an extraordinary comeback.

The final whistle confirmed Argentina’s place in a third consecutive World Cup final.

Messi Delivers Again

The semi-final once again highlighted Messi’s enduring influence on Argentina’s national team.

Although he did not score, the veteran playmaker orchestrated Argentina’s attacking play throughout the match, creating both goals and constantly troubling England’s defense.

His latest performance leaves him with eight goals and four assists at the tournament, placing him among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni praised his captain’s leadership and ability to deliver in decisive moments throughout the competition.

Kane Left Heartbroken

England captain Harry Kane admitted the defeat was devastating after his side came within minutes of reaching the final.

“Gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone – the team, the staff, the fans,” Kane said.

“We played a good game the large majority of it. When we went 1-0 up we seemed to try and hold on, which at this level is not enough.”

“We’ve worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, blood, sweat and tears.”

The defeat extends England’s frustrating run in major tournaments despite consistently reaching the latter stages under successive managers.

Leaders Offer Messages of Support

Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed disappointment following England’s exit.

“This England team has given it their all. The passion and energy they’ve shown representing the badge has made us all proud,” he wrote on social media.

Britain’s Royal Family also paid tribute to the team, posting a message of encouragement.

“While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again.”

Electric Atmosphere in Atlanta

More than 70,000 supporters packed the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Argentine fans overwhelmingly outnumbered their English counterparts.

The singing of England’s national anthem, “God Save the King,” was largely drowned out by the passionate support of Argentina’s blue-and-white-clad fans.

Among those attending the match were David and Victoria Beckham, as well as Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The first half proved physical and tightly contested, with numerous fouls disrupting the rhythm of the game.

England midfielder Elliot Anderson became the first player booked after bringing down Messi.

Political Undercurrents

The match also unfolded against the backdrop of the long-standing sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Islas Malvinas.

Ahead of kickoff, Argentina’s Vice President Victoria Villarruel made comments referencing the territorial dispute.

Following the victory, several Argentina players celebrated with a banner reading:

“The Falklands are Argentinian.”

The political symbolism added another layer to one of international football’s oldest rivalries.

Somaliland Fans Celebrate Argentina’s Victory

Argentina’s dramatic comeback was celebrated enthusiastically across Somaliland, where the South American side has enjoyed widespread support throughout the 2026 World Cup.

Thousands of football fans gathered in cafés, restaurants and public viewing areas across Hargeisa, with large crowds watching the semi-final in the city’s downtown district. Celebrations erupted after Lautaro Martínez’s stoppage-time winner sealed Argentina’s place in the final.

Argentina has long been one of the most popular international football teams among Somaliland supporters, with Lionel Messi attracting a particularly devoted following.

The match also came shortly after Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan participated in an international summit in Argentina earlier this month, where he represented Somaliland in discussions with international leaders and diplomats on cooperation and strategic partnerships.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit reflected Somaliland’s expanding diplomatic engagement and commitment to strengthening international partnerships.

Some Somalilanders have expressed optimism that closer engagement with Argentina could eventually lead to deeper bilateral relations. However, Argentina has not officially recognized Somaliland as an independent state, and there has been no announcement by the Argentine government indicating that recognition is under consideration.

Spain Await in the Final

Argentina will now face Spain, the reigning UEFA European champions, in what promises to be one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.

For Argentina, victory would secure a fourth FIFA World Cup title and make Lionel Messi’s final appearance on football’s biggest stage even more historic.

For Spain, the final offers an opportunity to reclaim the trophy for the first time since their triumph in South Africa in 2010.

The World Cup final will be played on Sunday in New Jersey, where two continental champions will meet for football’s biggest prize.