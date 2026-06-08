Two footballers with roots in Somaliland — Taha Ali of Sweden and Abdurisak Yusuf of Qatar — are drawing attention on the world cup 2026, highlighting Somaliland’s growing sporting footprint

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland’s presence on the global football stage is being celebrated by supporters after two players with origins in the self-governing Horn of Africa territory earned places in World Cup competition representing different national teams.

Taha Ali, who represents Sweden, and Abdurisak Yusuf, who plays for Qatar, both trace their roots to Somaliland, according to supporters and members of the Somaliland diaspora.

Their participation has become a source of pride for many Somalilanders, who view the achievements of athletes abroad as evidence of the talent emerging from Somaliland communities around the world.

“There are two players in the World Cup with Somaliland origin and they both hail from Somaliland — Taha Ali who plays for Sweden and Abdurisak Yusuf who plays for Qatar,” supporters noted while celebrating the players’ accomplishments.

The achievements of the two footballers underscore the growing influence of the Somaliland diaspora across international sport. While Somaliland is not independently represented in FIFA competitions, athletes with Somaliland heritage have increasingly found success through national teams in Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

For many football fans in Somaliland, the success of Ali and Yusuf carries significance beyond the sport itself. Their journeys highlight the global reach of Somaliland communities and the opportunities created through migration, development programs, and professional football pathways abroad.

Taha Ali has gained recognition for his technical ability and attacking play, helping raise the profile of players of Somaliland heritage within Scandinavian football.

Meanwhile, Abdurisak Yusuf has emerged as one of several players contributing to Qatar’s football development as the Gulf nation continues to strengthen its presence in international competition.

Sports analysts note that the visibility of athletes with Somaliland roots has inspired a new generation of young footballers across the region.

Local coaches and supporters increasingly point to international success stories as examples of what can be achieved through dedication, training, and access to professional opportunities.

As football continues to unite communities across borders, the presence of two Somaliland-born players on the world’s biggest sporting stage serves as a reminder of the territory’s expanding global footprint and its contribution to the international game.

For supporters in Hargeisa and across the Somaliland diaspora, every appearance by Ali and Yusuf is seen not only as a personal achievement but also as a moment of pride for a nation whose talent continues to gain recognition far beyond the Horn of Africa.