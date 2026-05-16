As Somaliland marks 35 years since restoring its sovereignty in 1991, the Republic is transitioning from seeking recognition to asserting strategic influence through Red Sea geopolitics, the Berbera port, Ethiopia ties, and Israel’s historic recognition

By Mohamed Osman

At its 35th anniversary of independence (1991–2026), Somaliland marks a transition from survival to strategic assertion. The phrase “Celebrate with confidence at 35” reflects not only endurance, but accumulated achievement.

Over three decades, Somaliland has maintained relative peace in a volatile region, built functioning democratic institutions, and sustained governance without formal international recognition or consistent access to global finance. These accomplishments have fostered a strong internal confidence rooted in self-reliance.

Equally significant is the assertion that Somaliland has “arrived on the global stage.” For much of its existence, it operated in geopolitical limbo—independent in practice but unrecognized in law.

Today, its growing visibility signals a shift. Its strategic position along the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea places it at the heart of critical maritime routes, drawing the attention of global powers concerned with trade and security.

Major investments, such as the development of the Port of Berbera by DP World, and high-level agreements like the Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia, illustrate a move from isolation toward direct engagement. These developments have forced international actors to interact with Somaliland as a practical reality.

This evolution represents a deeper transformation in political identity—from “asking for recognition” to “asserting presence.” For decades, Somaliland pursued formal legitimacy through appeals to international institutions, emphasizing its democratic record and historical claims.

Yet this approach met resistance, as global powers prioritized Somalia’s territorial integrity. The result was prolonged diplomatic stagnation despite internal stability.

The current paradigm replaces appeal with leverage. Somaliland no longer waits for validation; instead, it uses its assets—geography, trade routes, and stability—to compel engagement. Its coastline along a vital maritime corridor has become a strategic asset.

Rather than relying on aid, Somaliland has pursued economic partnerships, positioning itself as a logistics hub through the Berbera port project. The agreement with Ethiopia exemplifies this shift: by offering access to the sea in exchange for steps toward recognition, Somaliland has engaged a major regional actor based on mutual interest, bypassing traditional diplomatic frameworks.

At its core, this is a psychological shift. The earlier mindset framed Somaliland as a qualified but excluded participant seeking entry into the international system. The emerging mindset asserts that Somaliland is already an indispensable player whose relevance demands acknowledgment. Sovereignty, in this view, is not granted externally but demonstrated through action—through trade, partnerships, and regional influence.

This changing posture is further underscored by a major geopolitical breakthrough: Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland on December 26, 2025.

As the first UN member state to take this step in over three decades, Israel broke a longstanding diplomatic barrier. The recognition validates Somaliland’s long-standing claim to statehood and signals a new phase in its international trajectory.

The move also carries historical resonance. When Somaliland briefly gained independence in 1960, Israel was among the countries that recognized it.

This renewed recognition reconnects that earlier moment of sovereignty with the present. More broadly, it affirms that sustained internal stability and governance, even without formal support, can eventually force shifts in international policy.

Beyond symbolism, recognition introduces tangible geopolitical advantages. It sets a precedent that may encourage other states—such as the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, or sectors within the United States—to formalize their engagements.

Somaliland’s strategic coastline enhances its value as a security and trade partner, particularly in a region affected by maritime threats. Closer ties with Israel may translate into enhanced security cooperation, economic partnerships, and access to technology and investment, helping Somaliland overcome the structural disadvantages of being unrecognized.

However, this progress also introduces new complexities. Israel’s recognition has triggered strong reactions, particularly from Somalia, which views it as a violation of sovereignty. Other international actors, including some major powers and regional organizations, have expressed opposition, reflecting ongoing divisions over Somaliland’s status.

Domestically, the development has also generated mixed responses. While many Somalilanders celebrated the recognition as a historic achievement, others—particularly within a conservative, Muslim society—have expressed concern over ties with Israel, given broader regional sensitivities. The government must therefore balance international engagement with internal cohesion.

In sum, Somaliland’s 35th anniversary marks more than longevity; it marks transformation. The shift from seeking recognition to asserting presence reflects a broader redefinition of sovereignty itself—from a legal status conferred by others to a practical reality demonstrated through governance, stability, and strategic engagement.

Israel’s recognition has accelerated this transition, broken diplomatic inertia and opened new pathways for engagement. While challenges remain—both externally and internally—the trajectory is clear: Somaliland is no longer positioned as a passive claimant awaiting validation. It has emerged as a strategic actor shaping its own place in regional and global affairs.

The central message is one of confidence grounded in achievement. After 35 years, Somaliland is not merely asking to be seen—it is positioning itself as impossible to ignore.

Published originally at The Times East Israel on May 16, 2026

About the Author

Mohamed Osman, a retired physician and public health specialist from Somaliland, is a Canadian citizen who has worked with Ottawa Public Health and Alberta Health Services. He is also recognized for supporting Somaliland’s recognition.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.