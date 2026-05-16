Israeli Deputy Envoy Says Somaliland Recognition Reflects Regional Reality, Supports Stability Across the Red Sea Corridor

Israeli deputy envoy says recognition of Somaliland reflects “reality on the ground” as diplomatic, economic, and security ties deepen across the Red Sea corridor

ADDIS ABABA — Israel is intensifying its engagement with the Republic of Somaliland as part of a broader strategic push to reshape alliances and secure influence along the increasingly volatile Red Sea corridor, according to new remarks from Israel’s deputy ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union.

In a far-reaching interview focused on regional geopolitics, maritime security, and emerging alliances in the Horn of Africa, Tomer Bar-Lavi defended Israel’s historic recognition of Somaliland and described the territory as a stable and moderate partner positioned at the center of a rapidly changing regional order.

Speaking in an extensive interview with The Reporter Ethiopia, Bar-Lavi said Israel’s December 2025 recognition of the Republic of Somaliland was based on long-standing political realities rather than symbolic diplomacy.

“From our perspective, we are connecting and building a new relationship with a stable new partner in the Horn of Africa,” Bar-Lavi said. “We are also recognizing a reality which has existed on the ground. And this is something that should be seen as positive in our view for the whole region.”

The recognition marked a watershed moment in Horn of Africa diplomacy, making Israel the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland since it restored its sovereignty in 1991 after the collapse of Somalia’s central government.

For decades, Somaliland operated as a de facto state with its own government, security institutions, elections, currency, and diplomatic engagements while remaining outside the formal international recognition system. Israel’s decision fundamentally altered diplomatic calculations across East Africa and the Middle East, particularly at a time when Red Sea security has emerged as one of the world’s most urgent geopolitical concerns.

Somaliland’s Strategic Importance Growing in Red Sea Politics

Bar-Lavi’s comments reveal how Israel increasingly views Somaliland not merely as a diplomatic partner, but as a strategically important actor along one of the busiest maritime trade routes in the world.

Located near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, Somaliland occupies territory adjacent to a shipping corridor that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. The route carries a major share of global energy supplies and international commercial trade.

But escalating instability across the region—including Houthi maritime attacks, Iranian pressure in the Strait of Hormuz, and broader Middle East conflicts—has transformed the Red Sea into a major international security flashpoint.

“The security of the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb is critical not only for Israel, but as we have seen in recent months and also in the last couple of years, for the whole world in terms of safety of trade and security,” Bar-Lavi said.

The Israeli diplomat warned that continued disruptions in regional waterways are threatening global commerce and supply chains, particularly for countries heavily dependent on Red Sea shipping lanes.

For Ethiopia, whose imports and exports rely overwhelmingly on the Addis Ababa–Djibouti trade corridor, maritime instability poses major economic risks. Shipping disruptions have already increased insurance costs and forced some vessels to reroute around southern Africa.

Israel’s growing engagement with Somaliland appears closely connected to these wider security calculations.

“In our view, we are recognizing a reality which has existed,” Bar-Lavi said. “This is a moderate country which has been de facto independent for decades, fighting terrorism.”

That framing aligns Somaliland with Israel’s broader regional security narrative centered on counterterrorism cooperation, maritime stability, and partnerships with moderate actors across strategic corridors.

Business Talks Signal Expanding Israel-Somaliland Cooperation

The Israeli envoy also confirmed that high-level discussions between Israeli and Somaliland business leaders recently took place in Addis Ababa, signaling the beginning of what could become a much broader economic partnership.

“There were some initial meetings and they were very positive,” Bar-Lavi said. “We saw that the sentiment is there, and it’s very positive on both sides.”

According to the diplomat, Israeli companies are exploring investment opportunities in sectors including agriculture, logistics, medicine, infrastructure, and technology.

“But in the end, our businesses are demand-driven,” he explained. “So, they can provide whatever the other side needs regarding agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, medicine, and beyond.”

The remarks indicate that Israel sees Somaliland as a potential gateway for expanding economic and strategic influence in the Horn of Africa, particularly as global powers increasingly compete for access and partnerships along the Red Sea.

“We are also looking forward to exploring this new connection and taking it to its highest potential,” Bar-Lavi added.

Somaliland and the Abraham Accords Vision

One of the most striking aspects of the interview was Bar-Lavi’s suggestion that Somaliland could eventually align itself with broader regional normalization frameworks linked to the Abraham Accords.

“It is expressing its interest to become a part of the international community and also to join even groups like the Abraham Accords,” he said.

The Abraham Accords, initially signed in 2020, reshaped relations between Israel and several Arab states by normalizing diplomatic and economic ties. Somaliland’s inclusion in discussions surrounding such frameworks would represent a dramatic geopolitical shift for the Horn of Africa.

Bar-Lavi portrayed Israel’s Somaliland recognition as consistent with Israel’s wider African engagement strategy.

“Israel has very good relations with the vast majority of Sub-Saharan African states and adding one more such state is, in our view, a very positive move that should be taken as an example by others,” he said.

His remarks are likely to intensify regional debate over whether additional countries could eventually reconsider their positions toward Somaliland.

Ethiopia’s Maritime Ambitions and Regional Realignment

The interview also highlighted Ethiopia’s growing strategic interest in securing direct maritime access, an issue increasingly shaping regional diplomacy.

“As we have noted on several occasions, we understand the position of the Ethiopian government in terms of its needs and desires of gaining a Red Sea foothold,” Bar-Lavi said.

While Israel avoided explicitly endorsing any specific arrangement, the diplomat emphasized that Israel supports peaceful negotiations and diplomatic solutions.

“We maintain that any outcome achieved through peaceful dialogue and diplomatic negotiation is a positive move,” he added.

The issue of Red Sea access has become one of the defining geopolitical questions in the Horn of Africa, with Ethiopia seeking alternatives to complete dependence on Djibouti for maritime trade.

Israel’s simultaneous engagement with both Ethiopia and Somaliland positions it as an increasingly influential actor in future regional maritime discussions.

Regional Security, Iran, and the Horn of Africa

Bar-Lavi’s comments also connected Horn of Africa security to broader Middle Eastern tensions involving Iran.

The diplomat accused Tehran of destabilizing international trade routes and regional security through its actions in the Gulf and support for proxy organizations.

“We have definitely seen the economic impact of the Iranian regime’s destabilizing decisions, including the closing of the Straits of Hormuz,” he said.

Bar-Lavi defended Israeli and US military actions against Iran and described Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs as existential threats.

“Our goals in this operation are very clear,” he stated. “They are the eradication of the existential threats facing our country.”

According to the envoy, Israel seeks the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the degradation of its ballistic missile capabilities, and an end to Iranian support for militant proxy groups across the region.

Still, Bar-Lavi emphasized that Israel remains open to diplomacy.

“Israel wholeheartedly believes that international disputes are always best resolved through diplomatic means,” he said, while warning that military operations could resume if negotiations fail.

Israel Seeks Broader African Influence

As deputy ambassador to the African Union, Bar-Lavi also addressed Israel’s efforts to strengthen its position across Africa despite political disputes surrounding its observer status at the AU.

He argued that Israel’s African partnerships are grounded in decades of cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, water technology, innovation, and security.

“Our collaboration yields tangible results in water technology, innovation, healthcare, and agriculture,” he said.

Bar-Lavi criticized what he described as ideological opposition from some political actors within continental institutions but insisted that Israel’s bilateral ties across Africa remain strong.

“The vast majority of our African partners recognize the value of this cooperation,” he said.

His remarks suggest that Israel increasingly sees Africa—and particularly the Horn—as central to its long-term diplomatic and strategic ambitions.

Somaliland’s International Position Rapidly Evolving

The interview ultimately underscored how dramatically Somaliland’s international standing has shifted since Israel’s recognition.

For years, Somaliland’s diplomatic outreach focused primarily on securing informal partnerships and limited political engagement. Now, however, the territory is increasingly being discussed within broader conversations about Red Sea security, international trade, counterterrorism, and geopolitical realignment.

Israel’s recognition has accelerated those discussions and elevated Somaliland’s strategic relevance at a moment when maritime security concerns dominate global policy debates.

Whether additional countries follow Israel’s lead remains uncertain.

But as Red Sea instability reshapes international priorities and global powers compete for influence in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland is becoming an increasingly unavoidable part of the regional equation.