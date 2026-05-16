Somaliland presidential spokesman Hussein Deyr has called on the international community to reassess its Somalia policy, warning of instability and authoritarianism while urging formal recognition of Somaliland as a stable democratic state

HARGEYSA — Eng Hussein Adan Igge {Hussein Deyr), the official spokesman to the President of the Republic of Somaliland, has called on the international community to fundamentally reassess its policy toward Somalia while urging renewed consideration of formal recognition for Somaliland as a stable and democratic state in the Horn of Africa.

In a sharply worded statement released on Friday, Deyr warned that Somalia’s political crisis has entered what he described as “a dangerous phase” characterized by contested legitimacy, institutional instability, and growing authoritarian tendencies.

“The international community, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, must recognize that Somalia’s political crisis has entered a dangerous phase marked by contested legitimacy, growing instability, and increasing authoritarian tendencies,” Deyr said.

The spokesman expressed concern over what he described as rising political intimidation, institutional erosion, and expanding foreign influence inside Somalia, specifically accusing Turkey of pursuing strategic and economic dominance in the country.

“In particular, Turkey behaves as the new colonial power of Somalia,” Deyr stated, reflecting increasingly vocal criticism within Somaliland over Ankara’s expanding military, economic, and infrastructure footprint in Mogadishu.

Turkey has significantly deepened its engagement in Somalia over the past decade through defense agreements, military training programs, infrastructure investments, and port and airport development projects, becoming one of Mogadishu’s closest international partners.

Deyr argued that the international community should consider stronger measures in response to Somalia’s deteriorating political environment, including targeted sanctions, travel restrictions, asset freezes, and a broader reassessment of existing security partnerships.

“In response, the international community should consider targeted sanctions, travel restrictions, asset freezes, and a reassessment of current security frameworks and partnerships with Somalia,” he said.

The Somaliland presidential spokesman also called for renewed international stewardship under the auspices of the United Nations, invoking the UN-administered trusteeship period that governed parts of Somalia during the 1950s before independence.

“It should also explore renewed United Nations-led international stewardship to prevent further destabilization,” Deyr said, “by recalling the important international role that existed during the UN-administered transitional trusteeship period of the 1950s in Somalia Italiana.”

At the center of the statement was a renewed push for international recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, which restored its independence in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government and decades of conflict under the regime of former Somali dictator Siad Barre.

Deyr described Somaliland as “a peaceful, democratic, and stable nation” whose formal recognition would strengthen democratic accountability, regional security, and long-term stability throughout the Horn of Africa.

“At the same time, the world should give serious consideration to recognizing the Republic of Somaliland,” he said. “Recognition would strengthen regional stability, democratic accountability, and long-term security in the Horn of Africa.”

The statement comes amid growing international attention on Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, its expanding diplomatic outreach, and recent geopolitical developments, including deepening ties with Israel and broader international engagement across the Red Sea corridor.

Somaliland has increasingly positioned itself as a stable regional partner amid rising concerns over maritime security threats, extremist activity, and geopolitical competition across East Africa and the Middle East.

“Time for a new international policy approach on Somaliland and Somalia,” Deyr concluded.