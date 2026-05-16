Israel’s First Ambassador to Somaliland Hails Expanding Strategic Partnership

Israel’s first ambassador to Somaliland, Michael Lotem, says ties between Israel and Somaliland are rapidly expanding across security, energy, infrastructure, technology, and trade as Jerusalem intensifies its diplomatic outreach across Africa

Jerusalem — The relationship between Israel and the Republic of Somaliland is rapidly evolving into a broad strategic partnership encompassing security, energy, infrastructure, technology, and economic cooperation, according to Israel’s first ambassador to Somaliland, Michael Lotem, who described the growing ties as part of Jerusalem’s wider diplomatic expansion across Africa.

“They are looking to deepen cooperation in nearly every field — from energy and infrastructure to technology, education, and communications — and their desire to work with Israel is stronger than ever,” Lotem said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster N12 News published Friday.

“Security discussions are naturally part of the relationship, but our political dialogue extends far beyond that into many different areas,” he added.

In December, Israel became the first country to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, marking a historic diplomatic breakthrough for the Horn of Africa nation, which has sought international recognition since reclaiming its independence in 1991.

Situated along the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden and bordering Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia, Somaliland has developed its own currency, passports, military, and democratic institutions over more than three decades.

Unlike many states in the region, Somaliland has maintained relative political stability, regular elections, and a functioning security apparatus, factors that Israeli officials increasingly view as strategically important amid growing instability across the Red Sea corridor and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Last month, Israel formally appointed Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland following the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two governments. Lotem previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Seychelles, and had most recently worked as a non-resident economic ambassador focused on Africa.

In his interview, the diplomat framed the Somaliland relationship as part of a broader Israeli diplomatic initiative throughout Africa championed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

“Over the past several years, Israel has invested significant diplomatic effort in strengthening its presence across Africa, an initiative that Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has strongly prioritized, and the results are already becoming visible very quickly,” Lotem said.

He also emphasized what he described as substantial untapped economic potential between the two sides, particularly in Somaliland’s natural resources sector, which includes oil, gas, coal, iron, and gold deposits.

“They are extremely interested in partnering with Israel across the entire minerals industry supply chain,” Lotem said. “There are also major opportunities in energy, medicine, agriculture, education, water management, and communications.”

“We hope more countries will come to recognize the strategic value and importance of this relationship,” he continued.

Although Israel remains the only UN-recognized country to formally recognize Somaliland, several nations — including the United Kingdom, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, and Kenya — maintain liaison offices in Somaliland, enabling diplomatic engagement and trade cooperation without extending formal recognition.

Taiwan established formal ties with Somaliland in 2020, creating one of the most notable unofficial diplomatic partnerships in recent years.

Regional analysts increasingly view the Israel-Somaliland partnership as geopolitically significant, particularly as tensions escalate in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden regions amid attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen.

A report by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a leading Israeli think tank, described Somaliland as a potentially important strategic partner for Western and Israeli interests in the region.

“Somaliland’s significance lies in its geostrategic location and in its willingness — as a stable, moderate, and reliable state in a volatile region — to work closely with Western countries,” the report stated.

The report added that Somaliland’s territory could potentially serve as a forward base for intelligence monitoring, logistical support operations, and broader regional security cooperation targeting Houthi activities across the Red Sea corridor.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has previously indicated that Somaliland intends to join the Abraham Accords, describing the move as part of efforts to strengthen regional peace, economic partnerships, and international engagement.

The growing alliance comes amid increasing concern among Israeli and American officials over the expansion of Islamist extremist networks across Sub-Saharan Africa, placing the Horn of Africa at the center of broader geopolitical and counterterrorism calculations.

Lotem also dismissed speculation that Somaliland had been identified as a destination for the organized migration of Palestinians from Gaza, saying he was “not aware” of any such initiative.

Israeli officials, however, continue to signal that additional recognition of Somaliland by other countries could emerge following the conclusion of the ongoing regional conflict.

“We hope that more countries will recognize the reality,” Lotem said, while declining to specify which governments may be considering such a move.