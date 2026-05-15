Somaliland Envoy Attends Israel Independence Day Celebration as Diplomatic Ties Deepen

Somaliland’s U.S. representative Bashir Goth attended Israel’s Independence Day celebration in Washington as diplomatic ties deepen months after Israel formally recognized Somaliland in a historic move

WASHINGTON — Growing diplomatic ties between the Republic of Somaliland and Israel were on public display this week as Somaliland’s representative to the United States attended Israel’s Independence Day celebrations in Washington, marking another symbolic step in the rapidly evolving relationship between the two sides.

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the event Wednesday, describing it as a reflection of the “warm friendship and growing relations” between the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel.

Somaliland’s representative to the United States, Ambassador Bashir Goth, attended the celebration hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Washington, where he met with Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter.

“Somaliland celebrates with you,” Goth wrote in a message posted online alongside photographs from the event, adding that he was honored to participate in the celebration and thanking Israeli officials for their hospitality.

The diplomatic engagement drew additional attention after former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel and Horn of Africa J. Peter Pham commented publicly on the gathering, framing it as a milestone in Somaliland-Israel relations.

“Yesterday’s USA celebration of Israeli Independence was the first since the State of Israel became the first sovereign to recognize and exchange ambassadors with the Republic of Somaliland,” Pham wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Great to see Somaliland US head Bashir Goth welcomed by Israel’s Ambassador Yechiel Leiter.”

The event comes months after Israel formally recognized Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first country to establish official diplomatic recognition of Somaliland since it restored its statehood in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government.

That recognition marked a major diplomatic breakthrough for Somaliland, which has spent more than three decades seeking broader international acceptance while maintaining its own government institutions, currency, security forces and democratic electoral system.

Since the announcement, officials from both Somaliland and Israel have increasingly signaled interest in expanding cooperation in areas including diplomacy, trade, security, technology and development.

Analysts say the emerging relationship reflects broader geopolitical realignments in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, where Red Sea security, maritime trade routes and regional strategic competition have intensified international engagement.

Observers also note that Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden has elevated its importance to regional and global powers seeking reliable security and commercial partnerships in the region.

The Washington event offered another indication that ties between Somaliland and Israel are moving beyond symbolic recognition toward more visible diplomatic engagement.

Officials from both sides have not yet publicly detailed the full scope of future bilateral cooperation, but regional analysts say the relationship could influence broader diplomatic calculations across East Africa and the Middle East as countries reassess alliances and security priorities.

The growing engagement also comes as Somaliland continues expanding international outreach efforts under President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, whose administration has sought stronger partnerships with Gulf, African and Western allies.