Lord Ashcroft reveals that Somaliland President Abdirahman Irro says Britain promised to be the second country to recognize Somaliland after the first. Following Israel’s recognition, Irro argues the moment has arrived for the UK to fulfill that promise and formally recognize Somaliland

JERUSALEM — Britain should become the second country to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland following Israel’s landmark recognition, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” told British businessman, author and former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft, during a meeting in Jerusalem.

Writing after meeting President Irro during Somaliland’s first official state visit to Israel, Lord Ashcroft described the occasion as “a moment of diplomatic significance,” coinciding with the opening of Somaliland’s first embassy in Israel—a milestone Hargeisa views as the beginning of a new phase in its decades-long campaign for international recognition.

Ashcroft, who previously visited Somaliland to assess its case for statehood firsthand, said his observations reinforced his belief that Somaliland has demonstrated the qualities expected of an independent nation.

“What I found was a country significantly more secure than Somalia in the south, functioning democratically, and determined to position itself as a reliable partner and ally to Western countries,” Ashcroft wrote.

He added that the central question remained unchanged.

“If a territory has built stability, held democratic elections and demonstrated consistent self-governance over decades, why should we deny it the right to be recognised?”

President Irro Presses Britain to Act

According to Ashcroft, President Irro repeatedly returned to Somaliland’s historical relationship with the United Kingdom, arguing that Israel’s recognition had removed the principal obstacle to British recognition.

“For 35 years we were looking for the first country to recognise Somaliland,” Irro said. “We found it.”

The president then made what Ashcroft described as one of the most politically significant remarks of the conversation.

“The UK always told us it would not be the first country, but it would be the second one. Now we have found the first. The time has come,” President Irro said.

Ashcroft said the statement places Britain at the center of Somaliland’s diplomatic expectations, reflecting Hargeisa’s belief that London has both a historical and political responsibility to acknowledge Somaliland’s sovereignty.

Recognition More Than Symbolism

President Irro stressed that diplomatic recognition carries practical as well as symbolic importance.

“Recognition is not something we can manufacture ourselves,” he said. “It is the greatest achievement when another country recognises you.”

He argued that Israel’s decision represents more than diplomatic validation, suggesting it could reshape international perceptions of Somaliland’s status.

A State Built Without International Assistance

Throughout the interview, President Irro maintained that Somaliland has already fulfilled the responsibilities of statehood despite lacking international recognition.

“They tell us to be democratic. We are democratic. They tell us to be peaceful. We are peaceful. They tell us to hold elections. We hold elections,” Irro said.

He said Somaliland has financed and operated its own government institutions for more than three decades without external sponsorship.

“We have administered our country for 35 years without assistance from anyone. We finance our security forces, our education, our health system. Everything is homemade,” the President said.

Irro repeatedly referred to Somaliland’s institutions as examples of “homemade governance”—systems developed internally rather than through international state-building programs.

He also highlighted recent security reforms.

“We demobilised 6,000 armed men and reintegrated them into society, into our most effective security forces in the region. We did it without the United Nations, without Britain, without America.”

Expanding Partnership With Israel

While welcoming Israel’s recognition, President Irro said Somaliland’s priority is to convert diplomatic ties into practical economic cooperation.

“We do not need symbolism only. We need something tangible on the table for the ordinary citizens.”

He identified water management, agriculture, healthcare, innovation, and technology as key areas for future bilateral cooperation.

Strategic Position in the Horn of Africa

President Irro also emphasized Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, describing the country as a future regional hub for trade and security.

“We can be richer than Qatar,” he said. “We have oil, gas, lithium, agriculture and a young population.”

He also cited growing interest from American companies in sectors including energy, mining, aviation and emerging infrastructure projects.

According to Ashcroft, the president’s broader objective is to reposition Somaliland from a diplomatic outlier to a strategic partner in one of the world’s most geopolitically important regions.

Historical Basis for Recognition

President Irro argued that Somaliland’s claim rests on historical continuity rather than secession.

“We were a sovereign country before we joined Somalia. We were recognised in 1960.”

He maintained that the union with Somalia was voluntary and effectively dissolved following the collapse of the Somali state in 1991, making Somaliland’s current campaign one of restored sovereignty rather than independence from an existing state.

Britain’s Historical Responsibility

Ashcroft wrote that President Irro views Britain as the country best positioned to advance Somaliland’s international recognition.

“There is a very strong historical relationship with the United Kingdom. The British gave us independence.”

The president added that support for Somaliland appears to be growing within British political circles.

“The willingness is there.”

Looking Ahead

Asked what success would look like over the next decade, President Irro offered a concise answer.

“To be seen. To be recognised. To exist fully in the international system.”

Beyond recognition, he said Somaliland seeks to become a regional contributor to peace, commerce and stability.

“We are a recipe for peace and security in the region. We want friendly relations with all our neighbours.”

For Ashcroft, the meeting underscored Somaliland’s determination to press ahead with its diplomatic campaign following Israel’s recognition.

“As its first embassy opened its doors in Jerusalem,” he concluded, “Somaliland is no longer waiting quietly on the margins of history—it is moving ahead with its pursuit of independence.”