Somaliland political analyst Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad says President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s June 26 speech may reflect a tactical pause rather than a genuine shift in Somalia’s policy toward Somaliland, urging concrete confidence-building measures over rhetoric

HARGEISA — A recent address by Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has sparked renewed debate across the Horn of Africa, with political observers in Somaliland questioning whether the speech marks the beginning of a genuine diplomatic opening or merely a tactical adjustment shaped by mounting political and security pressures in Mogadishu.

In an opinion analysis, Somaliland political analyst and writer Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad argues that while the June 26 speech adopted a noticeably less confrontational tone toward the Republic of Somaliland, its significance should be measured not only by its language but also by the strategic circumstances surrounding it.

“The President’s speech appeared notably different in tone from many of his previous statements regarding the Republic of Somaliland,” Barkhad wrote.

He notes that some observers interpreted the remarks as an effort to ease tensions and create space for dialogue, while others viewed them as a pragmatic response to Somalia’s increasingly complex domestic challenges.

Security and Political Pressures Shape Mogadishu’s Calculations

According to Barkhad, the Government of Villa Somalia is simultaneously confronting an expanding insurgency by Al-Shabaab, political disputes with several Federal Member States, disagreements over constitutional reforms, electoral arrangements, and continuing debates over power-sharing.

Against that backdrop, he argues, avoiding another major political confrontation may have become a strategic necessity.

“The speech should be analyzed not only by its words but also by the strategic environment in which it was delivered,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Somaliland continues to operate independently after restoring its sovereignty on May 18, 1991, maintaining its own democratic institutions, security forces, constitution, currency, judiciary, and electoral system.

Analysts See Five Possible Strategic Objectives

Barkhad outlines several factors that may explain the change in Mogadishu’s public messaging toward Somaliland.

Avoiding Another Front

One interpretation is that Somalia’s leadership seeks to avoid opening another political and security front while already engaged in military operations against Al-Shabaab.

According to Barkhad, many analysts believe prolonged tensions involving Somaliland’s eastern regions could further destabilize the Horn of Africa and invite increased international attention.

Domestic Political Considerations

The article also suggests the softer rhetoric may be intended to strengthen political alliances ahead of future constitutional and parliamentary processes.

Clan dynamics remain central to Somalia’s political system, making coalition-building an important priority for the federal government.

Recognition of Somaliland’s Security Capabilities

Barkhad argues that Somaliland’s security institutions have evolved considerably over the past three decades.

The Republic of Somaliland today maintains its own military, police, coast guard, and intelligence services while preserving relative stability across much of its territory.

“Many Somaliland supporters argue that the balance of power has changed significantly compared to previous decades,” Barkhad wrote.

He adds that Mogadishu may be reluctant to risk a wider confrontation whose consequences could prove difficult to control.

Focusing on Immediate Challenges

Another explanation is that Somalia’s leadership is prioritizing internal political disputes and counterterrorism operations before revisiting its longstanding dispute with Somaliland.

Given limited financial, military, and political resources, Barkhad argues governments often focus first on the most immediate threats.

International Diplomacy

The analysis also notes that Somalia may be seeking to project a more constructive image internationally by publicly supporting dialogue.

Although many Somaliland observers believe reunification is no longer politically realistic, Barkhad says expressing support for negotiations allows Mogadishu to demonstrate its commitment to peaceful engagement before international partners.

Somaliland Calls for Concrete Confidence-Building Measures

While acknowledging the more conciliatory tone, Barkhad argues that many Somalilanders will judge Mogadishu by its actions rather than its rhetoric.

Among the measures he identifies are reducing tensions in the Sool region, ending what Somaliland authorities describe as external political and military interference, easing administrative restrictions affecting travel and documentation, and implementing agreements reached during previous rounds of Somaliland-Somalia dialogue.

“Many Somaliland politicians remain skeptical, arguing that words alone are insufficient,” Barkhad wrote.

Broader Questions Remain

The analysis concludes by questioning why Somalia continues to devote significant political attention to Somaliland while facing serious internal security, governance, and constitutional challenges.

Barkhad points to the continuing threat posed by Al-Shabaab, unresolved constitutional disputes, economic pressures, and tensions between Mogadishu and several Federal Member States as issues many Somalilanders believe deserve greater priority.

Ultimately, he argues that the June 26 speech may represent either a temporary strategic pause or the beginning of a new political approach.

Whether it signals a lasting change, he concludes, will depend on tangible steps rather than public statements.

“Meaningful progress will depend on concrete actions, including respect for existing agreements, reduced tensions in disputed areas, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence.”