Former U.S. Intelligence Official Urges Trump to Recognize Somaliland for Strategic Security

Retired U.S. intelligence official Emilio T. Gonzalez argues that U.S. recognition of Somaliland would strengthen maritime security, counter China and Iran, protect the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and advance American strategic interests in the Horn of Africa

HARGEISA — The United States should formally recognize Somaliland to strengthen its strategic position along one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors and counter growing threats from Iran, China, and extremist groups in the Horn of Africa, according to retired U.S. intelligence officer Dr. Emilio T. Gonzalez.

Writing in the Washington Examiner, Gonzalez argues that the security of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a narrow maritime gateway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden—has become increasingly vital as regional tensions escalate.

His call comes as U.S. President Donald Trump works to preserve stability in the Middle East amid renewed concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and warnings from Iran’s military leadership that conflict could expand into the Red Sea.

“The United States has been handed a strategic opportunity for cooperation by the Republic of Somaliland and security for the Bab el-Mandeb,” Gonzalez wrote. “The main stumbling block is that the U.S. has yet to recognize Somaliland‘s independence from Somalia.”

Bab el-Mandeb at the Center of Global Trade

Gonzalez describes the Bab el-Mandeb as one of the world’s three most strategically significant maritime chokepoints, alongside the Strait of Hormuz and the Malacca Strait.

Although less well known than the other two, he notes that the waterway carries approximately 25% of global container trade and 10% of seaborne oil shipments, making uninterrupted navigation through the corridor essential to international commerce.

He argues that safeguarding this route should become a central pillar of U.S. national security strategy.

Somaliland Presented as a Stable Strategic Partner

The article portrays Somaliland as a uniquely stable democratic partner in an otherwise volatile region.

Since restoring its independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali Republic, Somaliland has built functioning state institutions, conducted multiple democratic elections, maintained its own armed forces, constitution, passport, currency, and government, while remaining largely peaceful compared with southern Somalia.

“By comparison to its neighborhood, Somaliland is an oasis of stability and democratic governance,” Gonzalez wrote.

He added that Somaliland’s roughly six million residents enjoy greater security and political stability than much of the surrounding region.

Berbera Port Highlighted as Major Military Asset

Central to Gonzalez’s argument is the strategic value of Berbera Port, located along the Gulf of Aden.

He notes that Somaliland has repeatedly offered the United States access to Berbera, including the possibility of establishing an American military base. The facility also includes one of Africa’s longest operational runways, making it valuable for both military logistics and regional operations.

Gonzalez points to the November 2025 visit by the commander of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Dagvin Anderson, as evidence of growing American interest in the site’s military potential.

According to the article, an American presence in Berbera would strengthen maritime security while helping counter attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as operations by Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Competition With China and Regional Geopolitics

The opinion article argues that geopolitical competition with China adds urgency to Washington’s decision.

China has expanded its influence in neighboring Djibouti through major infrastructure investments under the Belt and Road Initiative and operates its only overseas military base there.

Beijing also maintains close diplomatic relations with Somalia under reciprocal “One China” and “One Somalia” policies and continues to oppose Somaliland’s quest for international recognition.

Gonzalez contends that relying solely on Djibouti is becoming strategically limiting as China deepens its regional influence.

Growing International Support

The article notes that Somaliland has steadily expanded its international engagement despite lacking widespread diplomatic recognition.

According to Gonzalez, Israel became the first United Nations member state to recognize Somaliland in December 2025. Taiwan, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa also maintain varying levels of official engagement with Somaliland.

Meanwhile, legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Congress aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The proposed Somaliland Independence Act would authorize formal U.S. recognition of Somaliland, while the Somaliland Economic Access and Opportunity Act would direct the Treasury Department to examine obstacles preventing Somaliland from accessing the American financial system.

Call for Recognition

Gonzalez concludes that American strategic interests should outweigh concerns raised by Somalia, China, or the African Union regarding Somaliland’s political status.

He argues that recognition would enhance maritime security, strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, and secure an important U.S. foothold in the Horn of Africa.

“At a time when traditional allies continue to hedge their support for the Global War on Terror, we can’t allow Chinese, Somali, or African Union insecurities or sensitivities to define our key security and commercial interests,” Gonzalez wrote. “Recognize Somaliland.”

The opinion piece was published by the Washington Examiner on June 29, 2026.