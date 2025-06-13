Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Congressman Scott Perry (PA-10) introduced the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act, legislation formally recognizing Somaliland as a separate, independent nation. The bill redirects U.S. Foreign policy to align with a new, stable, and self-governing partner in a region of increasing strategic importance to the United States.

“For more than three decades, Somaliland demonstrated the kind of governance, stability, and cooperation that America should support,” said Congressman Perry. “Foreign adversaries are on the march in Africa and around the globe, and it’s in our national interest to strengthen relationships with reliable partners who share our values and contribute to our security—whenever and wherever possible.”

Somaliland straddles key global shipping routes located along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Currently, the government and political system of Somaliland already operates independently of Mogadishu, the unstable, conflict-ridden, and fractured capital city of Somalia. Somalia’s meritless claims over Somaliland hinder the United States’ ability to forge deeper diplomatic ties with Somaliland, a responsible partner nation that maintains internal order, conducts democratic elections, and actively counters piracy and extremism.

“Somaliland has established itself as a stable, democratic, and reliable partner in East Africa. As China expands its influence across the globe, strengthening our alliances with free nations like Somaliland is more important than ever,” said Congressman Andy Ogles (TN-O5). “I support the people of Somaliland in their pursuit of independence and look forward to building a strong partnership with them as allies.“

“This is a smart, strategic bill, and I’m proud to be an original cosponsor of Congressman Perry’s effort to recognize Somaliland. They’ve governed themselves peacefully for decades, built strong ties with Taiwan, and refused to bow to the Chinese Communist Party. They’ve even offered the U.S. military access to a key port in the Gulf of Aden. That’s what a real partner looks like, and it’s time we treated them like one,” said Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10).

“It is a simple fact that Somaliland is a sovereign and self-governing nation separate from Somalia, and U.S. policy should reflect that,” said Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07).

At a time of intensifying competition with China, Iran, and other hostile actors in the region and around the globe, the United States cannot afford to brush off allies. This bill ensures American leadership remains strong in East Africa and sends a clear signal that the U.S. will stand with responsible partners who uphold stability and sovereignty.

About the Bill

The bill H.R.3992, introduced in the 119th Congress, aims to formally recognize Somaliland as a separate and independent country from Somalia. Sponsored by Rep. Scott Perry, the bill has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and currently holds the status of “Introduced.” It signifies a legislative effort to acknowledge Somaliland’s sovereignty, paralleling other diplomatic recognitions, and involves bipartisan cosponsorship. The bill’s progression will follow standard legislative steps, including possible passage through the House and Senate before becoming law.

Key Points

The bill seeks to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation distinct from the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Introduced by Representative Scott Perry on June 12, 2025.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for review.

Multiple bipartisan cosponsors have signed onto the bill, indicating varied political support.

The legislative process involves several stages, beginning with introduction and potential passage through Congress.

The bill emphasizes Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition and sovereignty.

As of now, the bill remains in the initial stage with no further legislative actions completed.

Watch the Bill’s progress here