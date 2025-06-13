Somaliland Youth Ambassadors Council Connect with Irish Deputy Mayor, Strengthening Ties and Advocating for Recognition

In a significant step towards fostering international relations and advocating for Somaliland’s recognition, the Somaliland Youth Ambassadors Council (SOYAC) recently engaged with Cllr. Pierce Dargan, the newly elected Leas-Chathaoirleach (Deputy Mayor) for Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown in Ireland.

This meeting highlights the growing support for Somaliland’s cause and the importance of building bridges with influential figures on the global stage.

Congratulating and Thanking Deputy Mayor Dargan

The primary focus of the meeting was to extend congratulations to Deputy Mayor Dargan on his recent election. The Youth Ambassadors also expressed their gratitude for his unwavering support in advocating for international recognition of Somaliland’s independence.

Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown, a prominent county council within Dublin, Ireland, boasts a population exceeding 400,000, making the Deputy Mayor’s support particularly valuable.

Deputy Mayor Dargan: A Champion for Somaliland

Deputy Mayor Dargan has emerged as a vocal advocate for Somaliland within Ireland. His commitment is evident in his published article in the Dublin Gazette, where he compellingly argued the case for Ireland to consider recognizing Somaliland’s independence.

His public support has been instrumental in raising awareness and garnering attention for Somaliland’s aspirations.

Building Bridges Between Somaliland and Ireland

Beyond expressing gratitude, the meeting served as a platform to explore opportunities for strengthening ties between Somaliland and Ireland.

Discussions centered on potential collaborations, cultural exchanges, and avenues for mutual growth. Building these connections is crucial for fostering understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

Youth Engagement and Political Support

Deputy Mayor Dargan’s influence extends to Young Fine Gael, the youth wing of one of Ireland’s major political parties currently in government.

With Deputy Mayor Dargan’s help, Young Fine Gael issued a statement urging the Irish government to seriously consider Somaliland’s independence. This demonstrates the growing momentum and political will to address Somaliland’s quest for recognition.

Conclusion:

The meeting between the Somaliland Youth Ambassadors Council and Deputy Mayor Pierce Dargan represents a significant step forward in Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition and stronger ties with Ireland.

Deputy Mayor Dargan’s vocal support, coupled with the proactive engagement of the Youth Ambassadors, underscores the growing momentum behind Somaliland’s cause. As discussions continue and collaborations unfold, the future looks promising for a strengthened relationship between Somaliland and Ireland.