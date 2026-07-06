Saudi Arabia Closely Monitoring Reports of Israeli Military Base Plans in Somaliland, Intelligence Report Says

A new intelligence report says Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring reports of Israel’s alleged plans for a naval base in Somaliland’s Berbera port, highlighting growing Red Sea security concerns and regional geopolitical competition

HARGEISA — Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring reports that Israel is exploring the establishment of a naval military presence in Somaliland’s strategic port city of Berbera, according to a new intelligence publication that outlines Riyadh’s emerging concerns over shifting security dynamics in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

A report published by Tactical Report, a Middle East intelligence and risk analysis publication, says the Saudi security establishment is assessing the potential regional implications of Israel’s reported plans to establish a naval base in Berbera following the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and Somaliland.

The publication states that Saudi officials are evaluating several dimensions of the reported development, including the reaction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the Kingdom’s security concerns, the positions of regional stakeholders, Riyadh’s strategy for containing expanding Israeli influence, and ongoing coordination with the United States.

According to the report, Israel’s reported ambitions in Berbera have become a matter of strategic interest for Saudi policymakers because of the port’s location on the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

Strategic Waterway Draws Regional Attention

Berbera has gained increasing geopolitical importance in recent years as competition intensifies among regional and global powers seeking influence over Red Sea shipping lanes.

The reported Saudi assessment comes amid heightened regional attention following media reports earlier this year that Israel was studying options for expanding its security cooperation with Somaliland, including the possibility of a future military facility.

However, Somaliland’s government has consistently denied that any agreement exists to establish an Israeli military base.

“There is no Israeli military presence or military bases in Somaliland,” Somaliland Defense Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali told Reuters last month.

“But Israel is helping Somaliland … they are supporting to train some of our police and military,” he said.

Saudi Concerns Extend Beyond Somaliland

According to the Tactical Report publication, Saudi officials are examining how any expanded Israeli military footprint in the Horn of Africa could affect regional security calculations, Gulf cooperation, and the balance of power along the Red Sea.

The report also says Riyadh is evaluating the likely responses of neighboring states and other regional actors while coordinating closely with Washington as the situation develops.

Although the publication does not indicate that Saudi Arabia has adopted a formal public position on the reported plans, it portrays the issue as one receiving sustained attention from the Kingdom’s leadership.

Israel-Somaliland Ties Deepen

Israel formally recognized Somaliland in late 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to establish diplomatic relations with the self-governing territory.

Since then, both sides have expanded cooperation in diplomacy, trade, investment and security.

During a visit to Israel in June, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) described Israel as a “valued and reliable friend” and invited Israeli investment in sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, cybersecurity and maritime development.

Israeli officials have likewise expressed interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, although neither government has announced plans for a permanent Israeli military installation in Somaliland.

Regional Debate Continues

Speculation surrounding a possible Israeli military presence in Berbera has generated debate across the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, with Somalia opposing any foreign military arrangements involving Somaliland while regional governments closely monitor developments.

For now, reports of a future Israeli naval base remain unconfirmed, even as intelligence assessments suggest they are becoming an increasingly important subject of regional strategic planning.