Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam participated in the Isaac Accords summit in Buenos Aires, joining lawmakers from across Latin America in discussions on strengthening ties with Israel, democracy, security, and economic cooperation

BUENOS AIRES — Somaliland has stepped up its international diplomatic engagement by participating in high-level discussions surrounding the Isaac Accords, an emerging initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation between Israel and Latin American nations on security, economic development and democratic governance.

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam represented Somaliland at the Summit of Presidents of Latin American Commissions, held in Buenos Aires from June 28 to 30, according to Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference was jointly organized by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) and the American Friends of the Isaac Accords (AFOIA), bringing together legislators, parliamentarians, ambassadors and political and religious leaders from more than ten Latin American countries.

The gathering focused on advancing the principles of the Isaac Accords, an initiative intended to deepen cooperation with Israel through shared commitments to democracy, security and economic partnership.

Somaliland Seeks Broader International Partnerships

The Somaliland Foreign Ministry said the minister’s participation reflects the government’s broader strategy of expanding diplomatic engagement beyond the Horn of Africa and strengthening international partnerships.

“Somaliland seeks to build relationships based on mutual respect, prosperity and democratic values,” the ministry said, adding that the visit was intended to broaden constructive international partnerships while highlighting Somaliland’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

Officials said the conference provided an opportunity to engage with policymakers from across Latin America and showcase Somaliland’s governance model and foreign policy priorities.

Summit Focused on Security and Democratic Values

The conference featured discussions on expanding parliamentary cooperation and reinforcing political support for Israel among participating countries.

According to organizers, participating lawmakers endorsed several key principles, including:

Support for the Isaac Accords

Greater legislative cooperation to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

Encouraging adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Support for relocating participating countries’ embassies to Jerusalem.

Argentine President Javier Milei addressed the summit, emphasizing what organizers described as shared principles of “Life, Liberty and Democracy” as a foundation for closer cooperation between Israel and Latin American democracies.

Growing Diplomatic Profile

The meeting comes as Somaliland continues efforts to expand its international diplomatic network and deepen relations with countries beyond Africa.

Officials said participation in multilateral forums allows Somaliland to engage directly with foreign legislators and decision-makers while building parliamentary and diplomatic partnerships.

Political analysts say such engagements form part of Somaliland’s long-term strategy to broaden its international visibility and strengthen support for its foreign policy objectives through legislative diplomacy and bilateral cooperation.

They note that participation in international conferences increasingly complements Somaliland’s traditional diplomatic outreach by creating new channels of engagement with policymakers across multiple regions.

As Somaliland continues to seek wider international recognition, officials have indicated that expanding partnerships with democratic nations and parliamentary organizations will remain a central element of its foreign policy.