Somaliland Courts US Recognition with Strategic Military Base and Rare Earth Mineral Offers

Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a bold bid to secure long-sought international recognition, the Republic of Somaliland is actively offering the United States access to a strategic military base and critical mineral resources, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi confirmed in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg.

Somaliland, which restored its independence in 1991 and has maintained relative stability since, remains unrecognized globally. President Abdullahi, elected in 2024, stated his administration is now leveraging its strategic location at the entrance to the Red Sea and potential mineral wealth to persuade Washington.

“We discussed ways and means to collaborate in security, in trade, and in regional stability,” President Abdullahi stated on Monday, detailing recent engagements with US officials. He noted visits to Somaliland by the US Ambassador to Somalia and Department of Defense personnel in recent months.

Central to Somaliland’s offer is the potential for a US military base. “If the US is interested to land in Somaliland, they are most welcome,” Abdullahi said, adding, “We are now still discussing issues. We are looking forward to that discussion bearing fruit in the future.”

Somaliland’s location is seen as strategically valuable amid Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the presence of a close US ally, the UAE, which operates the port of Berbera and a nearby airstrip.

Complementing the base offer is access to critical minerals. President Abdullahi indicated readiness to offer the US a deal for resources like lithium, stating such offers are “not conditional” on Trump formally recognizing Somaliland.

While Somaliland doesn’t currently produce lithium, exploration licenses have been granted, and the country possesses deposits of tin, gemstones, gypsum, cement materials, and gold, according to industry reports.

This diplomatic push occurs against the backdrop of intensified US-China competition for influence and resources in Africa. However, the US State Department swiftly tempered expectations regarding statehood. In a statement, it clarified it is “not in active discussions with Somaliland’s representatives about a deal to recognize Somaliland as a state,” reaffirming that the US “recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, which includes Somaliland.”

According to Bloomberg, this stance aligns with Somalia’s official position. “The official policy of the US, consistent with international norms, is the recognition of ‘One Somalia,’ supporting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia as a single, indivisible state,” reiterated Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, on Tuesday.

US military priorities in the region also present a complex factor. Africa Command deputy Commander John Brennan emphasized on Monday that countering terror groups, particularly in East Africa, remains the primary focus: “That’s where most of our people are. It’s the biggest investment that we have.” Recognizing Somaliland could significantly impact security cooperation with the Somali federal government in Mogadishu.

Despite these hurdles, President Abdullahi framed engagement on shared interests as the pathway to eventual recognition. “While statehood recognition remains a goal,” he said, “the path to achieving that lies primarily through engagement with the international community on security, trade, counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, and illegal migration.”

He also strongly denounced recent actions by Mogadishu: “Somalia cannot talk and have dialogue with Somaliland while it’s cutting parts of Somaliland and making a separate administration… We are a peace-loving nation, but Somaliland is capable of defending its territory and its people.”

The US Department of Defense did not respond to requests for comment on the potential military discussions. President Abdullahi confirmed he expects to visit the US for further talks.