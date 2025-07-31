Hargeisa, Somaliland – Senior executives from the Dahabshiil Group, a leading financial services provider in the Horn of Africa, held high-level talks on Tuesday with key UK diplomats to advance strategies for economic growth and stability across the region.

The meeting in Hargeisa brought together Dahabshiil leadership, including Group CEO Abdirashid Duale, and representatives from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), notably UK Ambassador Charles King and Louise Hancock, Head of the UK Somaliland Office. Discussions centered on leveraging Dahabshiil’s extensive regional network to foster development.

Central to the dialogue were concrete measures to boost economic resilience: expanding financial access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), creating sustainable jobs, and harnessing investment from the vast global Somali diaspora. This engagement highlights the UK FCDO’s commitment to promoting stability and regional cooperation in East Africa through strategic partnerships with the private sector.

“Collaboration between institutions like Dahabshiil and international partners such as the UK FCDO is essential to unlock economic potential, create opportunities, and drive sustainable growth in our region,” stated Abdirashid Duale, Dahabshiil Group CEO. “This meeting reflects ongoing efforts to align private sector innovation with global development goals in fragile and emerging markets.”

Ambassador Charles King emphasized the practical focus of the UK’s partnership: “Our partnership with key regional actors like Dahabshiil is vital. By working together to enhance financial inclusion for SMEs and leverage diaspora investment, we can help build more resilient economies and create the much-needed jobs across the Horn of Africa. This dialogue is crucial for identifying actionable steps towards these shared objectives.”

Louise Hancock highlighted the UK’s regional priorities: “Supporting economic growth in Somaliland and the wider region is a priority for the UK. Engaging directly with influential private sector partners allows us to develop more effective approaches to tackle challenges like access to finance and stimulate employment, ultimately contributing to greater stability.”

The Dahabshiil Group reaffirmed its commitment to deepening international partnerships that promote inclusive economic opportunities and sustainable development throughout its operational footprint. This high-level meeting signals the UK FCDO’s continued focus on collaborating with established Horn of Africa businesses like Dahabshiil to address core economic challenges and foster long-term prosperity.