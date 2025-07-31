Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a significant step for bilateral economic ties, the newly formed China Commerce Association in Somaliland (CCAS) hosted its inaugural gathering on Tuesday night at Hargeisa’s Damal Hotel.

The event united the territory’s estimated 100-member Chinese investor community with local entrepreneurs, government officials, and the public, signaling a concerted push to deepen trade links and investment.

Mr. Zhihan, the Association’s inaugural Chairman, framed the gathering as a cornerstone for future cooperation. “I am deeply honored to serve as the first Chairman,” Zhihan stated, outlining the CCAS mission.

“We are committed to fostering robust trade, economic cooperation, and enduring business relationships between Somaliland and China. Our mission is clear: to create a vibrant platform for economic and cultural exchange between our nations.”

Emphasizing the CCAS’s role as a non-profit bridge, Zhihan detailed its core objectives: “Our Association will go a long way toward accelerating bilateral trade. Its main objectives are to promote friendship and cooperation… strengthen our communities, facilitate business cooperation, accelerate trade, encourage investment in Somaliland, and increase local employment opportunities.”

He highlighted the Association’s guiding principles: collaboration, integrity, innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

Deputy Chairman Mr. Zheng Haitao echoed the call for partnership, extending a direct invitation to Somaliland businesses. “I warmly invite each of you to join us on this remarkable journey,” Zheng urged.

“Together, we will unlock countless opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural understanding… We welcome all Somaliland-owned businesses trading with China to join us and reap the benefits of this membership group. We are here to represent you and support your enterprises.”

The event also spotlighted Somaliland’s broader economic potential. Mr. Ali, representing an international NGO in Hargeisa, pointed to untapped resources and stability as key advantages: “Somaliland is blessed with abundant untapped natural resources… [and] is also a peaceful nation in an otherwise unstable region. Access to foreign direct investment and massive Chinese capital… would be immensely beneficial.”

He added that such investment would boost government revenues through “royalties, taxes, profit-sharing agreements, and export duties,” funding public services.

Dr. Shuayb Osman Mahmoud, Director General of Somaliland’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, welcomed the initiative, stating, “We believe strengthening mutual learning between China and Somaliland will further promote friendship and deepen cooperation. Together, we have embarked on a distinctive path of win-win collaboration.”

Attendees, including investors from Kenyan, Yemeni, and Syrian communities, discussed Somaliland’s investment potential. The formation of the CCAS is viewed as a catalyst to attract more Chinese capital, boost Somaliland’s exports to China, and foster economic growth, drawing parallels to the dynamic trade relationships China has established elsewhere globally.