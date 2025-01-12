The article “China’s Hostility Towards Somaliland: Destabilizing the Horn for Power” by Eid Ahmed discusses China’s antagonism towards Somaliland and its implications for stability in the Horn of Africa. Here is a concise summary:

China’s Hostility Towards Somaliland: Destabilizing the Horn for Power

By Eid Ahmed, Pan-Africanist, law student

1. Introduction: The Horn of Africa at a Crossroad

The Horn of Africa, a region historically marked by conflict and instability, now faces an existential threat as foreign powers vie for influence. In this volatile landscape, Somaliland stands as a beacon of hope—an island of democracy in a sea of dictatorship, electoral fraud, and entrenched authoritarianism. Despite its struggles for international recognition, Somaliland has managed to uphold democratic principles, offering peaceful transitions of power, direct elections, and a functioning parliamentary system. This commitment to democracy stands in stark contrast to the surrounding nations, where corruption and military rule dominate.

In a region indebted to China and dependent on foreign aid, Somaliland remains independent, free from the economic entanglements that bind its neighbors. Remarkably, Somaliland has demonstrated courage by recognizing Taiwan as an independent nation, an act of defiance against China’s dominance in the region. This bold recognition underscores Somaliland’s values—honesty, bravery, and an unwavering belief in democracy. Yet, despite its sacrifices and ideological alignment with the free world, Somaliland continues to face isolation and hostility from both regional and global powers, with the battle for recognition and sovereignty far from over.

2. China’s Growing Influence in the Horn of Africa

China’s influence in the Horn of Africa has been steadily growing, not only through economic means but also by establishing a strong military presence. The country’s rapid expansion of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has allowed China to secure a foothold in key strategic locations. In 2017, China established its first overseas military base in Djibouti, a strategic port that lies at the crossroads of international trade routes. This base is not only a symbol of China’s rising military presence but also a reflection of its larger ambitions in the region.

China’s approach in the Horn is not solely economic; it is deeply political, with Beijing keen on securing its interests while further isolating nations that do not align with its policies. The Horn of Africa, a vital crossroads for international trade, has long been a region of geopolitical interest for the world’s superpowers.

With control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Horn plays a critical role in global shipping, making it essential for China’s Belt and Road Initiative. In the wake of its military expansion and trade agreements, China has also sought to influence the political landscape, backing regimes that align with its authoritarian model and undermining any nation that dares to challenge its rising influence, such as Somaliland.

3. China and the Houthis in Yemen: Dangerous Linkages

China’s involvement in the Horn of Africa also extends to Yemen, where its relationship with the Houthis has been a point of concern for global stability. While China does not directly defend Iran from the Houthis, it has played a role in destabilizing the region by facilitating the flow of weapons to the Iranian-backed militia.

Recent reports from American intelligence sources reveal that the Houthis are utilizing Chinese-made weapons in their attacks, exacerbating tensions in the Red Sea and beyond. By indirectly supporting the Houthis, China has created an unstable environment in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital passage for international trade.

China’s support for the Houthis serves two purposes: first, to secure the safe passage of Chinese vessels through the region, and second, to destabilize the region further, ensuring that the Horn remains vulnerable to external influence.

By supporting the Houthis, China seeks to weaken the influence of the West and other regional powers, further solidifying its control over key shipping lanes and geopolitical territories in the region. The ongoing proxy conflict fueled by Chinese interests has made the Horn a battleground for competing global powers, with Somaliland caught in the middle.

4. Somaliland and Taiwan: A Partnership for Democracy

Somaliland’s recognition of Taiwan in 2020 marked a bold stand for democracy and sovereignty. Both Taiwan and Somaliland share the plight of being excluded from major international organizations, most notably the United Nations. Despite this, both nations have managed to carve out influential roles in the world, largely by adhering to democratic values and rejecting authoritarianism.

The partnership between Taiwan and Somaliland is rooted not just in shared geopolitical circumstances but also in a mutual commitment to uphold democratic ideals in a region dominated by autocratic rule. Taiwan’s support for Somaliland has gone beyond symbolic gestures, such as providing humanitarian aid and offering technical assistance in building infrastructure. The Taiwanese International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) has been pivotal in funding projects in Somaliland, including road construction and healthcare programs.

However, despite these efforts, Somaliland’s relationship with Taiwan has been undermined by a lack of broader international recognition, particularly from Western powers. While Taiwan has provided support, Somaliland continues to face significant challenges, particularly from China, which sees the recognition of Taiwan as a direct threat to its authority. Somaliland’s recognition of Taiwan, therefore, represents more than just diplomatic solidarity—it is a stand against China’s growing influence in the region and an affirmation of Somaliland’s commitment to democratic values.

5. China and Somaliland: From Engagement to Hostility

In 2020, Somaliland’s decision to recognize Taiwan as an independent nation marked a turning point in its relationship with China. Prior to this, Somaliland had cautiously engaged with China, hoping to secure investments in infrastructure and development. However, when Somaliland formally recognized Taiwan, China’s diplomatic stance shifted dramatically. The Chinese ambassador to Somalia, who had largely ignored Somaliland, traveled to Hargeisa to convince President Muse Bihi to reverse his decision. Bihi, however, stood firm, refusing to be intimidated by China’s economic and political power.

Somaliland’s choice to align itself with Taiwan was a direct challenge to China’s foreign policy and its ambitions in the Horn of Africa. In retaliation, China has worked tirelessly to undermine Somaliland’s sovereignty, throwing its full support behind Somalia’s government in Mogadishu, which has long been opposed to Somaliland’s independence. As a result, Somaliland’s relationship with China has gone from one of cautious engagement to outright hostility.

6. The 2023 Militia Wars in Las Anod: A Proxy War Fueled by China

The 2023 militia wars in Las Anod are a tragic example of how external powers have exacerbated local conflicts in the Horn of Africa. What began as localized protests quickly escalated into a full-blown conflict, with Somaliland’s forces facing off against militias backed by Somalia’s Puntland state. It soon became clear that these militias were receiving support from China, with Chinese-made weapons flowing into the region.

China’s involvement in Las Anod is not only about destabilizing Somaliland; it is part of a broader strategy to weaken any potential resistance to its influence in the region. By fueling proxy wars and supplying arms to militia groups, China has exacerbated the already fragile security situation in the Horn of Africa. This interference threatens to further undermine Somaliland’s ability to maintain peace and stability in the region.

7. The Chinese Ambassador, Warsangeli Sultan, and Threats to Somaliland

Recent developments have seen China extend its influence into Somaliland’s eastern regions, particularly in Erigavo, a city in the Sanaag region. Meetings between Chinese officials and local leaders, such as the Warsangeli Sultan, suggest a concerted effort by China to weaken Somaliland’s control over these areas. These interactions, coupled with China’s support for Puntland and its militia groups, highlight Beijing’s growing influence over local politics and its direct involvement in undermining Somaliland’s sovereignty.

As the Chinese embassy continues to engage with Puntland and other regional actors, it is clear that China is seeking to destabilize Somaliland from within. The recent conflicts and threats to cities like Cerigabo are part of China’s broader strategy to isolate Somaliland, prevent its recognition, and increase its leverage over the entire Horn of Africa.

8. The U.S. Path Forward: Berbera Base, Somaliland Recognition, and Protecting Interests

The United States stands at a crossroads in the Horn of Africa. While China seeks to destabilize the region and consolidate its influence, the U.S. has an opportunity to strengthen its partnership with Somaliland. The strategic location of Berbera, a port city in Somaliland, presents an invaluable opportunity for the U.S. to establish a military base that would serve as a countermeasure to China’s growing presence in the region.

Recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty would not only strengthen American influence in the Horn but also support a beacon of democracy in a region increasingly dominated by authoritarianism. The Trump administration took initial steps toward recognizing Somaliland, and this momentum should be continued. By doing so, the U.S. can help safeguard the future of the Horn of Africa and prevent China from further expanding its reach.

9. Conclusion: A Call for Action to Defend Democracy

The Horn of Africa is at a critical juncture. Somaliland, the last democracy in the region, is under siege from both external forces and internal instability fueled by foreign powers like China. As the international community watches, it is crucial that the free world steps up to support Somaliland’s struggle for recognition and sovereignty. The U.S. has a pivotal role to play in this effort.

By recognizing Somaliland, supporting its democratic values, and strengthening military partnerships, the U.S. can help safeguard not only Somaliland’s future but also the future of democracy in the Horn of Africa. The time to act is now, for the sake of stability, freedom, and the preservation of democratic ideals in a region that desperately needs them.

About the Author

Eid Ahmed is a Pan-Africanist, law student, and an active politician in Somaliland’s political landscape. With a keen interest in geopolitics, diplomacy, and international relations, particularly in the Horn of Africa.

X formerly Twitter @IidAxmed7

