Somalia, Ethiopia Agree to Restore Full Diplomatic Ties

Somalia and Ethiopia announced Saturday they would restore full diplomatic relations following a visit by Somalia’s president to Addis Ababa to heal a year-long rift that threatened further instability in the Horn of Africa.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed “agreed to restore and enhance their bilateral relations through full diplomatic relations in their respective capitals,” they said in a joint statement.

Land-locked Ethiopia’s desire for access to the sea had deepened long-standing grievances between the two neighbors.

Somalia was outraged when Ethiopia signed a deal one year ago with Somaliland, reportedly to recognize its independence in exchange for a port and military base on the Red Sea.

Ethiopia’s ambassador in Mogadishu was expelled last April, and the countries broke off their diplomatic ties.

The row was defused by a peace deal last month, mediated by Turkey and signed by both leaders.

During Mohamud’s visit to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday, they reiterated their commitment to the deal and its “spirit of friendship and solidarity” in a joint statement.

They also discussed deepening trade, and security cooperation against “extremist militant groups”.

Cairo FM meeting

Many questions remain unresolved, however.

Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month’s deal would eventually give Ethiopia some form of sea access, it is not clear what form this would take.

The fate of Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland is also uncertain.

Just hours before Saturday’s presidential visit, the continued tensions in the region were on display in Cairo when Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi met his Egyptian and Eritrean counterparts.

The three countries have lately found common ground in opposing Ethiopia’s ambitions and made a veiled reference to their rival.

“The Red Sea and its security is subject only to the will of the countries on its coast, and it is absolutely unacceptable for any country not bordering the Red Sea to have a presence, whether military, naval or otherwise,” said Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia forged a new regional alliance in October at a summit in the Eritrean capital Asmara, and the foreign ministers said Saturday that more would follow.

Shared concerns about Ethiopia have also pushed Egypt and Somalia into closer military ties.

Egyptian troops joined the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), the updated international coalition to fight Somali Islamist insurgents that launched this month.