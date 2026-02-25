President Isaac Herzog Arrives in Ethiopia, Signaling Israel’s Deepening Strategic Ties in a Shifting Horn of Africa

Israeli President Isaac Herzog begins a two-day official visit to Ethiopia, meeting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Taye Atske Selassie amid intensifying Red Sea geopolitics and expanding Israel-Africa ties

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 24, 2026 — Isaac Herzog arrived in Ethiopia’s capital Tuesday morning for a two-day official visit, underscoring Israel’s effort to deepen ties with one of Africa’s most influential states at a moment of mounting geopolitical competition across the Horn of Africa.

Herzog was welcomed at Bole International Airport by Gedion Timothewos and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, Ethiopian officials said.

“Welcome to Ethiopia, President Isaac Herzog,” Berhanu Tsegaye wrote on X. “Your visit deepens our historic friendship, celebrates people-to-people ties, and opens new doors for collaboration. Grateful for this significant moment.”

According to Herzog’s office, the Israeli president is scheduled to meet Taye Atske Selassie, Abiy Ahmed and leaders of Ethiopia’s Jewish community before returning to Israel on Wednesday.

“I have just landed in Addis Ababa for a day-long state visit to Ethiopia. Thank you to Foreign Minister Gedion Hessebon and Israel’s Ambassador Avraham Neguise for the warm welcome,” President Herzog wrote on X. “I look forward to a series of important meetings aimed at deepening ties between our two nations.”

The visit reflects what Israeli officials describe as “historic bonds of friendship” between the two countries and marks a renewed Israeli push to expand diplomatic, technological and security cooperation across Africa.

A Relationship Rooted in History

Israel and Ethiopia trace their ties back centuries, woven through religious tradition and modern statecraft. Ethiopian lore recounts the visit of Queen Makeda of Sheba to King Solomon in Jerusalem, while modern diplomatic relations evolved more formally in the 20th century.

In more recent history, Emperor Haile Selassie maintained ties with pre-state Israel and later restored diplomatic engagement after World War II. Although relations were severed following the 1973 Yom Kippur War, full diplomatic ties were reestablished in 1992, with embassies opened in both capitals.

A defining chapter of the bilateral relationship has been the migration of tens of thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel through historic aliyah operations, integrating the Beta Israel community into Israeli society.

“Across generations, a deep bond has existed between the Jewish people and the Beta Israel community,” Herzog’s office said in a statement ahead of the trip.

Community leaders in Addis Ababa are expected to raise long-standing questions about family reunification and pending immigration cases, according to Israeli officials familiar with the discussions.

Strategic Timing in a Competitive Region

Herzog’s arrival comes just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Addis Ababa, highlighting intensifying competition for influence in the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia, home to the African Union and more than 120 million people, occupies a pivotal geopolitical position. It is central to Nile Basin diplomacy, Red Sea security calculations and shifting alliances linking the Middle East and Africa.

Israeli officials say the visit will focus on expanding cooperation in agriculture, water technology, cybersecurity and innovation — sectors where Israel has long sought partnerships in Africa.

But analysts say the broader context is impossible to ignore.

In December 2025, Israel formally recognized Somaliland, becoming the first country to do so. The move reverberated across the region, drawing condemnation from Somalia and several Arab and African states while reshaping Red Sea geopolitics.

Ethiopia has so far stopped short of following suit, even as it pursues expanded maritime access and port diversification.

“Ethiopia is balancing multiple external partnerships at once,” said one Addis Ababa–based political analyst who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy. “Hosting both Erdoğan and Herzog within weeks reflects that balancing act.”

Security and the Red Sea

Beyond bilateral cooperation, the visit unfolds against a volatile security backdrop. The Bab al-Mandeb Strait — linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden — has become a strategic flashpoint amid broader regional tensions.

Israeli officials have previously warned of threats to maritime security emanating from Yemen, while regional actors including Turkey, Gulf states and Egypt are all expanding their presence in the Red Sea corridor.

Ethiopia, landlocked since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, has signaled renewed interest in securing reliable sea access — a priority repeatedly emphasized by Prime Minister Abiy.

“Whether they like us or not, we will not live as a landlocked state,” Abiy declared recently at a military ceremony, in remarks widely interpreted as underscoring Ethiopia’s maritime ambitions.

Herzog’s visit, analysts say, fits into a broader Israeli strategy of strengthening partnerships along critical maritime corridors stretching from the Mediterranean to the western Indian Ocean.

Domestic and Regional Calculations

The trip also comes as Ethiopia faces internal strains, including tensions in northern regions and fragile postwar stabilization efforts following the 2020–2022 Tigray conflict.

For Abiy’s government, welcoming high-profile foreign leaders reinforces Ethiopia’s diplomatic stature while signaling resilience to domestic and regional audiences.

For Israel, the visit is part of a broader campaign to reinforce alliances in Africa at a time when global alignments are shifting.

“Ethiopia is a pivotal nation in Africa,” Herzog’s office said. “This visit marks a significant milestone in deepening cooperation between Israel and Ethiopia, as well as broader cooperation with the nations of Africa.”

Whether the trip yields major announcements or incremental progress, it underscores a reality increasingly evident across the Horn of Africa: the region is no longer peripheral to global politics, but central to an expanding contest of influence.