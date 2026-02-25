Egypt Signals Conditional Support for Ethiopia’s Red Sea Access Amid Nile Dispute

Egypt is prepared to offer conditional support for Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea if Addis Ababa shows flexibility in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute, according to a report by The National, as Cairo seeks to balance its Nile water security concerns with shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Red Sea.

CAIRO — Egypt is prepared to work with African allies to help secure Ethiopia access to the Red Sea if Addis Ababa demonstrates flexibility in negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), according to a report by The National citing sources briefed on private deliberations in Cairo.

The proposal, delivered last week to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, reportedly links support for maritime access to progress in resolving the decade-long dispute over Nile waters.

The matter has also been shared with Washington, where President Donald Trump has declared his intention to mediate the standoff between Cairo and Addis Ababa.

According to the report, the Egyptian offer includes an implicit warning: Cairo could leverage its political and military relationships in Sudan, Somalia and Djibouti — alongside its naval presence in the southern Red Sea — to restrict Ethiopia’s access to regional ports if negotiations falter.

There was no immediate official comment from Cairo or Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s Maritime Push

Ethiopia, landlocked since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, has intensified its campaign for reliable sea access. Speaking recently alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abiy underscored what he described as the economic necessity of maritime access.

“The sustainability of our growth cannot be ensured if a nation of over 130 million continues to be denied access to the sea and remains a geographic prisoner,” Abiy said. He added that Ethiopia and Turkey discussed “peaceful and mutually beneficial means” to support Addis Ababa’s quest.

The reported Egyptian proposal would require Ethiopia to drop plans for a permanent military presence on the coast — a sensitive issue in the region.

Nile Water at the Center

At the heart of the dispute lies the GERD, built on the Blue Nile, the Nile’s main tributary. Egypt, one of the world’s driest countries, depends on the river for nearly all its freshwater supply and views the dam as an existential threat.

Cairo has long sought a legally binding agreement governing the filling and operation of the dam during drought periods to safeguard downstream water flows. Addis Ababa maintains that the hydroelectric project is essential for its development and has rejected what it views as restrictions on its sovereign rights.

An Egyptian analyst familiar with the negotiations described the situation as “a linkage strategy.”

“Water security and maritime security are now interconnected files,” the analyst said. “Each side is trying to maximize leverage.”

Ports, Alliances and Pressure Points

The reported offer comes amid a broader recalibration of regional alliances. Egypt and Turkey have recently improved relations, aligning more closely on Sudan and resolving longstanding disagreements over Libya. Both maintain close ties with Somalia, which has been at odds with Ethiopia over maritime arrangements.

According to The National, Egypt has in recent years moved to deepen its influence along the Red Sea corridor, including agreements to upgrade Djibouti’s Doraleh port and Eritrea’s port of Assab — both located near the Bab al-Mandeb, the strategic southern gateway to the Red Sea.

Egypt is also reportedly planning joint development of Port Sudan, Sudan’s main commercial port.

Cairo has consistently maintained that governance of the Red Sea should remain the exclusive domain of littoral states, rejecting permanent military or security roles for non-coastal nations.

Together with Somalia and Turkey, Egypt has opposed Ethiopia’s 2024 agreement in principle with the Republic of Somaliland that would have granted Addis Ababa 20 kilometers of coastline for naval purposes. Cairo and its partners have also criticized Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, viewing it as a shift in the Red Sea’s delicate geopolitical balance.

A Region at an Inflection Point

Analysts say the reported Egyptian proposal underscores how tightly intertwined water diplomacy and maritime geopolitics have become in the Horn of Africa.

“Access to the sea is about economics, but it’s also about security projection,” said a regional security expert based in Nairobi. “For Egypt, the Nile is existential. For Ethiopia, sea access is strategic. Each issue feeds the other.”

Whether the reported offer evolves into formal negotiations remains unclear. But the convergence of dam diplomacy, port development and shifting regional alliances signals that both the Nile and the Red Sea will remain flashpoints in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.