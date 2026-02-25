Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) will travel to the United Kingdom to address UK Parliament at the House of Commons before making his first official visit to Israel, signaling deepening diplomatic, trade and security ties

HARGEISA — The president of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, is set to travel to the United Kingdom next month to address lawmakers at the House of Commons, before undertaking what officials say will be his first official visit to Israel later in March.

The trip marks a significant diplomatic moment for Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has sought broader international recognition ever since.

Westminster Appearance at House of Commons

Irro, who is also known as Abdirahman Cirro, has been invited as a guest of honor and keynote speaker at a special event hosted by the Westminster Africa Business Group (WABG), an organization established in 1947 that brings together British policymakers and business leaders engaged in African affairs.

The engagement, scheduled as part of WABG’s 2026 Q1 Parliamentary Lunch on March 5, will take place within the UK Parliament complex. According to organizers, the president will deliver remarks on trade and investment, infrastructure, energy cooperation and regional economic growth.

“The President of Somaliland will address key issues of mutual interest, including economic cooperation and investment opportunities,” a WABG official said in a statement announcing the event. “This is an opportunity for dialogue between UK policymakers, business leaders and African representatives.”

The group regularly convenes ambassadors, British lawmakers and private sector executives. For Somaliland, the appearance offers rare high-level visibility inside one of Europe’s most influential legislative institutions.

In remarks ahead of the trip, a senior Somaliland official said the president’s speech is expected to highlight “Somaliland’s political stability, aspirations for development and the importance of international engagement.”

“This visit represents strategic political access,” the official said. “It allows Somaliland to present its case directly to investors and decision-makers in the United Kingdom.”

First Official Visit to Israel

Following the London engagement, The Jerusalem Post reported that President Irro is expected to travel to Israel at the end of March, according to two sources familiar with the planning. The visit would be his first official trip to Israel since the country formally recognized Somaliland in December 2025.

While this will mark his first public state visit, sources said Irro previously made a discreet trip during earlier diplomatic contacts that preceded recognition.

Building on those developments, Somaliland now aims to deepen ties beyond diplomatic symbolism. Officials have expressed interest in expanding cooperation in technology, agriculture and innovation — sectors in which Israel is widely regarded as a global leader.

“Recognition opened the door,” a Somaliland diplomat said. “Now the focus is practical partnership — trade, security cooperation and economic growth.”

Expanding U.S. Outreach

In parallel with its engagement with the United Kingdom and Israel, Somaliland has signaled openness to expanded ties with the United States.

Khadar Hussein Abdi, Somaliland’s minister of the presidency, told AFP that the government is prepared to offer Washington access to key mineral deposits and is open to hosting U.S. military facilities as part of its broader push for international recognition.

“These discussions reflect Somaliland’s willingness to position itself as a strategic partner in the Horn of Africa,” the minister said.

Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy weighed into the debate on social media, writing that “Mogadishu supporters should work on building a stable Somalia, not tear down an already successful Somaliland.”

Regional Reactions

Somaliland’s growing diplomatic visibility has prompted reactions across the region.

Rashid Abdi, a Horn of Africa political analyst, said Saudi Arabia has intensified outreach to African states amid concerns about Somaliland’s recognition trajectory.

“Saudi Arabia steps up solo diplomacy to stop Somaliland recognition,” Abdi wrote, alleging that emissaries have carried messages from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to several African governments.

Another Middle East analyst questioned what he described as “obsession” by certain regional powers over Somaliland’s status, arguing that African leaders are capable of making independent decisions.

“These are double standards,” said a Horn of Africa political observer. “Somaliland’s citizens must be respected. Recognition, supporters argue, could contribute to regional stability rather than undermine it.”

A Diplomatic Turning Point?

The back-to-back engagements in London and Jerusalem reflect Somaliland’s increasingly assertive foreign policy following Israel’s recognition.

For Irro, the visits represent both symbolic validation and strategic opportunity — a chance to consolidate diplomatic gains and translate them into economic partnerships.

Whether additional countries will follow Israel’s lead remains uncertain. But Somaliland’s leadership appears determined to test the limits of its new diplomatic momentum on some of the world’s most visible political stages.