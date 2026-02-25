Somaliland’s representative to the United States, Ambassador Bashir Goth, attended the AIPAC Summit in Washington, expressing gratitude for Israel’s historic recognition and reaffirming Somaliland’s commitment to joining the Abraham Accords

WASHINGTON — Somaliland’s representative to the United States, Ambassador Bashir Goth, attended the annual policy gathering hosted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee this week, using the high-profile platform to underscore Hargeisa’s deepening ties with Israel and its ambitions for broader diplomatic recognition.

At a reception held during the AIPAC Congressional Summit in Washington, Goth expressed gratitude for what he described as Israel’s historic recognition of Somaliland and reiterated the country’s desire to formalize relations through the Abraham Accords framework.

“Honored by the warm welcome for Somaliland at the AIPAC Congressional Summit reception,” Goth said in a statement shared following the event. “With friends old and new — Americans and Israelis, Republicans and Democrats — we discussed our shared democratic values and common interests in the Horn of Africa.”

He added: “We are deeply grateful to the State of Israel for its historic recognition and remain committed to joining the Abraham Accords, strengthening partnerships with the United States and Israel on security, trade, and economic growth.”

A Diplomatic Signal in Washington

The summit, which brings together U.S. lawmakers, foreign diplomats and policy advocates, is widely regarded as one of the most influential pro-Israel gatherings in the United States.

Goth’s presence signals Somaliland’s continued push to cultivate bipartisan support in Washington as it seeks broader international recognition.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and operates with its own government, currency and security forces, though it has yet to gain widespread international recognition.

A U.S.-based Horn of Africa analyst said the envoy’s remarks were “carefully calibrated to align Somaliland’s case with U.S. strategic and democratic narratives.”

“Positioning Somaliland as a democratic partner willing to join the Abraham Accords is an attempt to insert the territory into the evolving Middle East–Horn of Africa security architecture,” the analyst said.

Shared Security Interests

Goth’s comments emphasized shared democratic values and mutual security interests in the Horn of Africa — a region that has drawn increasing attention from global powers due to its proximity to major shipping lanes and counterterrorism concerns.

By linking Somaliland’s aspirations to the Abraham Accords — originally brokered in 2020 to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states — the envoy sought to frame Somaliland as a willing participant in expanding regional cooperation.

Diplomatic observers note that such outreach could strengthen Somaliland’s ties with members of the U.S. Congress who view regional normalization agreements as stabilizing mechanisms.

“Engagement at forums like AIPAC provides visibility,” said a former congressional staffer familiar with Africa policy discussions. “It puts Somaliland into conversations about security cooperation, trade corridors and strategic competition in the Red Sea region.”

Looking Ahead

Somaliland officials have increasingly highlighted security collaboration, economic growth and democratic governance as pillars of their foreign policy messaging.

While no formal announcements emerged from the summit, Goth’s participation underscores a broader strategy: leveraging high-profile policy venues in Washington to build momentum for expanded diplomatic partnerships.

Whether that outreach translates into concrete policy shifts remains uncertain. But for Somaliland’s leadership, the message delivered in Washington was clear — alignment with the United States and Israel remains central to its international ambitions.