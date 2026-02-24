As Djibouti leads IGAD, critics say it is leveraging the DESSU Corridor to consolidate economic and political dominance in East Africa, potentially sidelining Somaliland, Somalia and Kenya while positioning itself as the primary maritime gateway for landlocked states

DJIBOUTI CITY — As it holds the rotating chairmanship of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Djibouti is advancing an ambitious regional transport initiative that supporters describe as transformative for trade — and critics warn could consolidate the tiny nation’s economic and political dominance across East Africa.

At the center of the strategy is the Djibouti–Ethiopia–South Sudan–Uganda, or DESSU, corridor — a transport and governance framework linking the Port of Djibouti with inland markets stretching from Addis Ababa to Juba and Kampala.

Regional officials present the corridor as a flagship integration initiative. But some policymakers and analysts argue that it reflects a broader geopolitical ambition: positioning Djibouti as the singular “seagate” for East Africa’s landlocked states while limiting the strategic space of competitors including Somaliland, Somalia and Kenya.

“This is infrastructure diplomacy at its most strategic,” said a Horn of Africa analyst based in Nairobi, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of regional relations. “Control the corridor, and you influence customs regimes, trade routes and political alignments.”

What Is the DESSU Corridor?

The Djibouti–Ethiopia–South Sudan–Uganda corridor was formalized after the four governments signed a memorandum of understanding in 2025. In February 2026, they established the DESSU Corridor Authority to coordinate infrastructure development, harmonize customs procedures and oversee corridor management.

Officials involved in the negotiations describe the initiative as a rules-based framework intended to reduce trade bottlenecks and lower transit costs for landlocked Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda through Djibouti’s maritime gateway.

“DESSU is about efficiency and predictability,” a Djiboutian government official said. “We are creating a structured corridor with unified standards that will reduce delays, cut costs and enhance regional economic integration.”

Financial backing has been mobilized from development partners including the African Development Bank. Road rehabilitation, logistics hubs and customs modernization projects are underway along key stretches connecting Djibouti to Addis Ababa, and feasibility studies are progressing for onward links to Juba and Kampala.

Economic Integration — and Strategic Leverage

Djibouti’s location at the entrance to the Red Sea has long made it a strategic maritime hub. Ethiopia already relies heavily on Djibouti for its import and export flows.

By institutionalizing corridor governance through a dedicated authority headquartered in Djibouti, the country strengthens its administrative centrality over a trade network serving tens of millions of people.

A senior East African trade official familiar with the corridor discussions described the initiative as “a governance architecture as much as a highway.”

“When you harmonize customs, standardize transit guarantees and digitize cargo tracking under a single corridor framework, you create long-term institutional dependency,” the official said.

Critics contend that Djibouti’s simultaneous stewardship of IGAD amplifies that influence. IGAD serves as a central forum for economic coordination and political dialogue across the Horn of Africa.

“Chairmanship provides agenda-setting power,” said a regional governance researcher. “Launching a flagship corridor during that tenure inevitably reinforces Djibouti’s leadership role — and potentially marginalizes alternative trade routes.”

Regional Sensitivities

Observers note that the Horn of Africa already hosts multiple port and corridor projects, including facilities in Somaliland, Somalia and Kenya. Some analysts argue that a highly consolidated Djibouti-centered corridor could reduce the commercial viability of competing maritime gateways, including those in Somaliland and along Kenya’s coastline.

“There’s a perception in parts of the region that Djibouti is seeking to become the indispensable gatekeeper,” said the Nairobi-based analyst. “Whether that translates into isolation of others will depend on how inclusive the framework becomes.”

Djiboutian officials reject suggestions of exclusion, emphasizing that the corridor is open to broader regional participation and aligned with continental trade integration goals.

“This is not about isolating anyone,” the government official said. “It is about building efficient systems that benefit the region collectively.”

The Stakes Ahead

For Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda — all landlocked economies — reliable and cost-effective maritime access remains critical. Policymakers involved in the project argue that standardized procedures and upgraded infrastructure could significantly reduce transit times and improve export competitiveness.

Yet the political dimension of infrastructure cannot be separated from its economic logic.

“Corridors shape power,” the regional governance researcher said. “The DESSU initiative could redefine how East Africa’s trade flows are organized for decades.”

As Djibouti navigates its IGAD chairmanship, the DESSU Corridor stands as both an integration milestone and a test of whether regional connectivity can balance shared prosperity with equitable influence in one of Africa’s most strategically contested regions.