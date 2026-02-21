Djibouti’s customs chief exposes huge drug, arms, and contraband busts under President Guelleh’s regime, urging salary upgrades and modern HQ to protect the nation’s security and revenue

DJIBOUTI CITY — In a striking speech delivered on February 15, 2026, Gouled Ahmed Youssouf, Director General of Customs and Indirect Taxes, appeared to shed light on the challenges facing Djibouti’s borders and economy — including what critics are interpreting as subtle revelations about mismanagement and embezzlement under President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Speaking at ceremonies marking International Customs Day, Youssouf praised his staff for safeguarding the nation, while recounting record revenue collections and high-profile seizures.

“For the year 2025, customs achieved total revenues of 45.6 billion francs, representing growth of 11.2% compared with revenues for fiscal year 2024,” Youssouf said, emphasizing the resilience of customs operations amid global economic uncertainty.

High-Profile Seizures Expose Threats

During his address, Youssouf detailed a series of seizures that highlighted the scale of smuggling and illicit trade in Djibouti:

Three separate border operations captured cocaine ingested by foreign nationals, valued at 58 million francs, leading to 12 arrests.

Southern border units intercepted 120 kilograms of cannabis, 261 tons of contraband goods, and large quantities of counterfeit medicines and adulterated alcohol.

In January 2026, authorities intercepted assault rifles disguised as toys, reportedly destined for Yemen.

“These results are the product of rigorous work based on an enhanced customs intelligence system,” Youssouf said. “Risk management is now at the heart of our strategy, enabling us to reconcile the facilitation of legitimate trade with rigorous control of high-risk operations.”

While his speech was framed as praise for the professionalism of Djiboutian customs officers, critics argue it also indirectly acknowledges systemic issues within the Guelleh administration, including allegations of embezzlement and trafficking.

Observers note that Youssouf’s public accounting of seized goods and revenue shortfalls could be read as a tacit critique of the paternalistic control exercised by his uncle, President Guelleh.

Calls for Modernization and Personnel Upgrades

Youssouf also used the platform to advocate for structural reforms, including a new seven-story customs headquarters on a 10,000-square-meter plot, consolidation of customs partners, and salary upgrades for personnel.

“A modern customs administration cannot continue to operate in infrastructure unsuited to the scale of its missions,” he said, adding that the proposed annex would house customs offices, maritime agencies, freight forwarders, and other administrative partners.

He framed these reforms as essential for national security and economic efficiency: “Customs protects society through its vigilance and commitment. It protects our borders, our economy, our public health, and our security.”

Internal and External Reactions

The speech, circulated on social media, has sparked debate inside Djibouti and among the diaspora. Analysts suggest that the combination of detailed operational figures and infrastructure complaints may be a rare public acknowledgment of long-standing issues under Guelleh’s decades-long rule.

“It’s a delicate balance,” said a regional governance expert. “Youssouf’s praise of his staff is genuine, but the transparency about seizures, revenue growth, and infrastructure gaps hints at broader systemic questions — particularly regarding accountability and the fate of state revenues.”

As Djibouti continues to position itself as a strategic hub for trade and security in the Horn of Africa, the speech underscores the tension between modernizing state institutions and maintaining centralized control.

Observers will be watching closely to see whether Youssouf’s proposals for a new customs headquarters and personnel reforms are implemented or shelved.