Ethiopia’s maritime pivot toward Somaliland’s Berbera port signals a structural shift in the Horn of Africa, threatening Djibouti’s long-standing maritime monopoly and reshaping Red Sea geopolitics

For more than three decades, the political economy of the Horn of Africa rested on a single axis: landlocked Ethiopia’s near-total dependence on Djibouti for maritime access, and Djibouti’s ability to transform geography into economic leverage and geopolitical weight.

That arrangement, analysts say, is now in structural decline.

“What is unfolding across the Horn is not simply a series of bilateral disputes,” writes political and security analyst Adam Daud Ahmed. “It is a structural transition—a Red Sea Cold War—that is testing the resilience of long-standing regimes and exposing the limits of rent-based statehood.”

At the center of this transition lies the January 2024 Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland, an agreement Addis Ababa framed as an effort to “secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports.” The deal, focused on Somaliland’s Berbera port, signaled Ethiopia’s clearest move yet to break Djibouti’s maritime monopoly.

Foundations of a Rentier-Fortress System

Djibouti’s modern economy is inseparable from its role as Ethiopia’s maritime lifeline. Since the late 1990s, successive governments in Addis Ababa have routed the overwhelming majority of imports and exports through Djiboutian ports.

By early 2024, more than 95 percent of Ethiopia’s seaborne trade transited through Djibouti, primarily via the Doraleh port complex, according to World Bank assessments. For a country of fewer than 1.2 million people, the resulting port revenues became the backbone of state finances.

Under President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, who has ruled since 1999, Djibouti cultivated a model built on port rents, foreign military bases, and patronage networks. The system delivered predictability but masked structural fragilities.

The International Monetary Fund’s 2025 Article IV consultation classified Djibouti as facing a high risk of debt distress, with external debt nearing 70 percent of GDP. Analysts say such levels constrain fiscal flexibility and magnify exposure to external shocks.

For decades, those vulnerabilities remained manageable because Ethiopia had few viable alternatives. Djibouti’s near-monopoly insulated it from competitive pressure. But that equilibrium is eroding.

From Addis Ababa’s perspective, “port diversification is not merely a logistical adjustment but a question of economic sovereignty, resilience, and long-term growth,” Ahmed writes.

Berbera and the Break from Monopoly

The development of Berbera port—led by DP World—has emerged as the most credible alternative to Djibouti’s dominance. Linked to Ethiopia through the Berbera Corridor, the port is steadily expanding its handling capacity.

The January 2024 MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland marked a decisive rupture in the old order. What had been a stable, if fragile, arrangement now faces structural reconfiguration.

For Djibouti, analysts argue, competition is not simply a market challenge—it is existential. “Rentier systems seldom survive the erosion of monopoly; they either reform, or they fracture,” Ahmed writes.

Emergence of a Tripartite Axis

Regional tensions have sharpened alongside economic realignment. The Tripartite Alliance linking Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia has moved beyond diplomatic symbolism toward active security coordination.

Egyptian military hardware has reportedly arrived in Mogadishu, signaling opposition to Ethiopia’s maritime ambitions. The alignment reflects Cairo’s longstanding concerns over Ethiopia’s regional assertiveness, particularly following disputes over the Nile waters.

Meanwhile, rivalry within the Gulf has added another layer. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have spilled into the Horn, with Abu Dhabi backing Berbera’s expansion while Riyadh recalibrates its own Red Sea strategy.

Analysts describe this evolving chessboard as a multipolar contest for maritime influence stretching from the Bab el-Mandeb to the Suez Canal.

The Irro Doctrine: Sovereignty Through Trade

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi met with international leaders, projecting what observers describe as a commercial-first strategy.

The approach—dubbed by supporters as the “Irro Doctrine: Sovereignty through Trade”—seeks to anchor Somaliland’s de facto statehood in economic integration rather than military confrontation.

By attracting multinational firms to the Berbera Port Free Trade Zone, Hargeisa aims to generate what one regional diplomat described as “recognition through commerce rather than declaration.”

President Abdullahi has reframed the Ethiopia MoU as an infrastructure partnership, distancing it from military interpretations. The recalibration reflects awareness of regional sensitivities.

Domestic Fragility and External Posturing

Djibouti’s external assertiveness mirrors mounting domestic strain. In late 2025, constitutional amendments removed presidential age limits, enabling Guelleh to seek another term in April 2026 elections. Opposition figures have described the move as deepening political stagnation.

Freedom House continues to classify Djibouti as “Not Free,” citing restrictions on political competition and media freedoms. High youth unemployment and mounting debt add to internal pressures.

“In such contexts, exporting instability can appear politically expedient,” Ahmed argues, suggesting the risk of diversionary tactics aimed at consolidating domestic support through external confrontation.

Whether such strategies succeed, however, may depend on forces beyond Djibouti’s control.

A Region Reordered

The Horn of Africa is no longer organized around a single gatekeeper. Ethiopia’s diversification drive reflects structural economic imperatives. Somaliland’s push for international engagement rests on decades of relative internal stability compared to southern Somalia.

For international partners, analysts argue, continued reliance on monopoly corridors may prove destabilizing rather than stabilizing.

“The old order, characterized by the Djiboutian monopoly and the fiction of a unified Somalia, is in terminal decline,” Ahmed writes.

As Ethiopia pursues what officials call economic sovereignty and Somaliland seeks a broader diplomatic foothold, the foundations of Djibouti’s rentier fortress are under visible strain.

History suggests such systems rarely endure prolonged erosion. They adapt—or they fracture.