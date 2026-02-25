Egypt has denied reports that it offered to support Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea in exchange for flexibility over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, rejecting claims published by The National as tensions over Nile water security and Red Sea geopolitics intensify

CAIRO — Egypt has categorically denied reports that it offered to support Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea in exchange for flexibility over the long-running dispute surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), pushing back against claims that had stirred fresh speculation across the Horn of Africa.

The denial followed a report by UAE-based The National, which cited unnamed Egyptian sources as saying Cairo had conveyed a proposal to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. According to that report, Egypt was prepared to work with African allies to secure Ethiopia maritime access if Addis Ababa softened its position on the dam’s operation and water-sharing arrangements.

A responsible Egyptian source, speaking to Ahram Online, described the claims as “entirely unfounded” and reaffirmed Cairo’s longstanding position on Nile water security.

“Egypt’s stance is rooted in adherence to international law, rejection of unilateral measures, and the prevention of harm to Egypt’s water share,” the source said, adding that the country’s position “remains firm and unchanged.”

Red Sea Governance at the Core

The alleged proposal — which Egyptian officials now deny — came against a backdrop of intensifying geopolitical maneuvering around the Red Sea, one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty recently reiterated that governance and security of the Red Sea are the exclusive responsibility of littoral states.

“No other states have the right to participate in any arrangements or understandings concerning the Red Sea,” Abdelatty said at a press conference in Cairo, underscoring that landlocked nations cannot take part in security mechanisms tied to the waterway.

The Red Sea corridor, including the Bab al-Mandeb strait at its southern entrance, is a vital artery connecting Europe, Asia, the Middle East and East Africa. Control and access have become increasingly sensitive amid broader regional rivalries.

Ethiopia’s Maritime Ambitions

Ethiopia, landlocked since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, has intensified its push for maritime access. In recent remarks alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abiy emphasized what he described as his nation’s urgent need for sea access.

“The sustainability of our growth cannot be ensured if a nation of over 130 million continues to be denied access to the sea and remains a geographic prisoner,” Abiy said. He added that Ethiopia seeks “peaceful and mutually beneficial means” to obtain access.

The dam at the heart of the dispute, constructed on the Blue Nile, has been described by Egypt as an “existential threat.” Cairo depends on the Nile for nearly all of its freshwater supply and has repeatedly called for a legally binding agreement governing the filling and operation of the GERD during drought periods.

Ports, Leverage and Regional Alignments

The National report suggested that Egypt could leverage political and military influence in Sudan, Somalia and Djibouti to restrict Ethiopia’s access to regional ports if negotiations over the dam falter. It also cited prior Egyptian agreements to develop or upgrade ports such as Doraleh in Djibouti and Assab in Eritrea — both near the Bab al-Mandeb — to enhance capacity and strategic presence.

Egyptian officials did not directly address those claims but maintained that their policy toward the Red Sea is consistent and rooted in the principle that the waterway belongs exclusively to its coastal states.

Cairo has also reaffirmed its intention to safeguard downstream water rights in coordination with Sudan, while pressing Addis Ababa for a binding framework on GERD operations.

A Diplomatic Crossroads

The dispute unfolds as Egypt and Turkey deepen diplomatic ties, resolving years of tension over Libya and aligning more closely on Sudan. Analysts say shifting alliances in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa have amplified the strategic stakes surrounding both maritime access and water security.

A Cairo-based political analyst described the current moment as “a convergence of water diplomacy and maritime geopolitics.”

“Sea access and Nile water are no longer separate files,” the analyst said. “They are part of a broader regional equation where leverage is multidimensional.”

For now, Egypt’s public message is unequivocal: no maritime trade-offs are on the table. But the interplay between Ethiopia’s economic ambitions and Cairo’s water security concerns ensures that both the Nile and the Red Sea will remain central to regional diplomacy in the months ahead.