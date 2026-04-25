Egypt is expanding military and diplomatic influence across Africa to pressure Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, raising tensions in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region

CAIRO — Egypt has launched an expansive diplomatic and military outreach across Africa, seeking to isolate Ethiopia and reshape the strategic balance in the Horn of Africa as tensions over the Nile River intensify, according to regional analysts and officials who spoke to The National.

At the center of Cairo’s campaign is the long-running dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower project that Ethiopia views as essential to its development but which Egypt considers a direct threat to its water security.

A widening regional strategy

In recent months, Egypt has moved well beyond traditional diplomacy, combining military deployments, infrastructure agreements and political alliances to tighten pressure on Addis Ababa.

Egypt has deployed thousands of troops to Somalia under a peacekeeping and training mandate, while also deepening security cooperation with Eritrea and Djibouti. These moves place Cairo in proximity to key maritime corridors that Ethiopia depends on for trade.

Egypt has also rallied regional and international opposition to Addis Ababa’s attempts to gain a coastal foothold in the Republic of Somaliland.

At the same time, Egyptian officials have worked to strengthen influence over critical Red Sea infrastructure, including Eritrea’s port of Port of Assab and Djibouti’s Doraleh Port — both vital to regional logistics and, indirectly, to Ethiopia’s economic lifelines.

Analysts say the geographic logic is clear: Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, relies heavily on access routes through neighboring states. Egyptian engagement across those same corridors introduces new leverage.

Countering influence — and alliances

Egypt’s campaign extends beyond Ethiopia. Officials and analysts say Cairo is also working to counter Israel’s expanding footprint across Africa, particularly in the Red Sea basin, following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025, and the subsequent establishment of diplomatic representation between the two.

Relations between Cairo and Israel — historically anchored by the Camp David Accords — have deteriorated sharply since the outbreak of the Gaza War 2023, adding another layer of geopolitical friction.

“Ethiopia has been trying to assume the role of a regional naval and land heavyweight with the support of foreign powers,” said Salah Halima, an Egyptian foreign policy official. “But joint efforts by Egypt and its allies are curtailing those ambitions.”

Nile dispute remains unresolved

Despite mounting pressure, Ethiopia has shown little sign of conceding to Egyptian and Sudanese demands for a binding agreement governing the dam’s operation.

For Egypt, the stakes are existential. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has repeatedly warned that access to Nile water is a national security red line for a country of more than 100 million people that depends almost entirely on the river.

“Egypt will not be lenient when it comes to its existential water interests,” he said following recent talks with Donald Trump’s adviser on African and Arab affairs.

Ethiopia, for its part, maintains that the dam is a sovereign project and insists it will not harm downstream nations.

Risk of regional escalation

The diplomatic standoff is increasingly intersecting with volatile regional fault lines.

In Sudan, Egypt is reported to support the national army in its ongoing conflict, while also expanding military cooperation with countries including Kenya and Uganda.

Meanwhile, tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea are rising again, fueled in part by Ethiopia’s push for direct access to the Red Sea. The two countries fought a devastating war before Eritrea formally separated in 1993, and analysts warn that renewed confrontation is plausible.

“The risk of war between Ethiopia and Eritrea is severe,” said Michael Hanna, noting that Egypt could be drawn in indirectly on Eritrea’s side.

Still, he added, Cairo’s objective is not to destabilize Ethiopia but to force it into a negotiated settlement. “Egypt wants a unified Ethiopia that can negotiate an agreement on the dam,” he said.

Competing visions of the Nile

Beyond geopolitics, the dispute reflects deeper disagreements over resource equity.

Ethiopia accuses Egypt of monopolizing Nile water and resisting fairer distribution among upstream countries. Egypt rejects that claim, pointing to development partnerships and proposals for basin-wide coordination among all 11 Nile nations.

Cairo has advocated for a binding framework that would regulate water usage and require consensus before new dams are constructed — a proposal Ethiopia has resisted.

Egypt’s return to Africa

Underlying the current strategy is a broader recalibration of Egyptian foreign policy.

After decades of focusing on the Middle East, Europe and the United States, Cairo is reasserting itself across Africa through a mix of military cooperation, economic partnerships and technical assistance.

In the past year alone, Egypt has expanded ties with countries including Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Algeria and Morocco.

Military training programs, arms agreements and counterterrorism cooperation have become key instruments of influence.

“President el-Sisi has decided we must return to Africa,” said Samir Farag, a retired Egyptian general. “We are investing heavily in training and partnerships across the continent.”

A fragile balance

Despite the flurry of activity, analysts caution that Egypt’s renewed engagement comes after decades of limited presence in Africa, leaving it in a position of strategic catch-up.

Whether Cairo’s diplomatic blitz can compel Ethiopia to compromise — or instead deepen rivalries in an already volatile region — remains uncertain.

What is clear is that the Nile dispute is no longer just a bilateral issue. It has evolved into a complex geopolitical contest stretching from inland Africa to the maritime corridors of the Red Sea.