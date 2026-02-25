“Between Silence and Signal: Why Djibouti Now Feels Somaliland Is Stronger than Before,” analyzes how Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the U.N. Security Council debate without condemnation, and the African Union’s summit silence are reshaping Djibouti’s strategic calculations and port competition in the Horn of Africa

By M. Amin

Introduction

In the Horn of Africa, power rarely shifts through dramatic proclamations. It moves through signals — diplomatic wording, institutional omissions, calibrated restraint, and sometimes deliberate silence.

Since Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, a sequence of measured but consequential developments — a restrained debate at the United Nations Security Council, followed by an African Union summit communiqué that avoided escalation — has subtly reshaped regional perceptions.

For Djibouti, long confident in its maritime primacy, the atmosphere has changed.

Not overnight.

But undeniably.

1️⃣ Israel’s Recognition: Breaking the Diplomatic Barrier

On December 26, 2025, Israel formally recognized Somaliland.

For Somaliland, this was not merely symbolic. It was structural.

For more than three decades, Somaliland existed in diplomatic paradox: functioning as a de facto state while remaining excluded de jure from international recognition. One recognition does not equal universal legitimacy. But it breaks isolation. It establishes precedent. It proves that recognition is possible.

That psychological barrier matters.

For Djibouti, the implications were immediate:

Somaliland was no longer solely a self-declared entity.

It now held formal recognition from a UN member state.

The absolute wall of non-recognition had cracked.

Recognition changes negotiations.

It alters investor risk calculations.

It forces diplomats to reassess long-term trajectories.

Djibouti understood this instantly.

2️⃣ The UN Security Council Debate That Did Not Condemn

Three days later, at Somalia’s request, the United Nations Security Council convened to address the issue.

Most members reaffirmed Somalia’s territorial integrity. Yet what did not happen proved just as significant:

No resolution condemning Israel was adopted.

No binding enforcement mechanism emerged.

No institutional action reversed recognition.

In diplomacy, absence carries weight.

Somalia sought formal institutional condemnation. It did not receive it.

The international system expressed discomfort — but stopped short of punitive action. Recognition was debated, but it was not nullified.

For Somaliland, that distinction mattered.

For Djibouti, the message was clear: the global system protested rhetorically, but it did not mobilize coercively.

In geopolitics, that gap between protest and enforcement is strategic space.

3️⃣ The African Union’s Strategic Silence

The next test came at the African Union summit.

Earlier, the AU Peace and Security Council — chaired at the time by a Djiboutian commissioner — had issued condemnation language. Expectations were high that the summit would reinforce that stance.

Instead:

No formal condemnation of Israel’s recognition emerged at summit level.

The customary reaffirmation language on Somalia’s territorial integrity was reportedly absent from the final communiqué.

The issue did not escalate institutionally.

Silence in multilateral diplomacy is rarely accidental.

Whether driven by internal division, negotiation fatigue, or strategic ambiguity, the outcome was unmistakable: the summit avoided deepening confrontation.

For Somaliland, this was not endorsement — but it was breathing space.

For Mogadishu, it was less than anticipated.

For Djibouti, it signaled recalibration across the continent.

The Port Factor: When Berbera Becomes Strategic

Behind these diplomatic signals lies the structural driver: ports.

Djibouti’s economic model is deeply tied to servicing Ethiopia’s trade. For years, the Port of Berbera represented a manageable competitor — significant, but peripheral.

That perception is shifting.

Consider the cumulative effect:

Israeli recognition,

A Security Council debate without condemnation,

AU summit silence,

Ethiopia–Somaliland cooperation frameworks since 2024.

Suddenly, Berbera is no longer merely a regional alternative. It becomes a port embedded within emerging diplomatic momentum.

Even if no immediate wave of recognitions follows, perception alone changes calculations.

In maritime economics, perception shapes contracts.

Djibouti reads signals early.

Why Respond to an Opinion Article?

For years, Djibouti often ignored critical commentary. Yet when an article in Addis Standard framed Ethiopia’s maritime pivot and suggested a decline in Djibouti’s monopoly, the government responded quickly.

Why?

Because timing alters meaning.

The article did not appear in isolation. It landed amid:

Recognition shockwaves,

Institutional ambiguity,

AU recalibration,

Intensifying Red Sea competition.

Djibouti’s response was not reactive panic. It was strategic communication.

It accomplished three objectives simultaneously:

Market Signaling — Reaffirming readiness for competition reassured investors and Ethiopia that Djibouti remains stable and capable. Diplomatic Hedging — Emphasizing positive ties with Hargeisa preserved flexibility should recognition expand. Alliance Preservation — Maintaining alignment with Mogadishu ensured continuity if the recognition momentum stalls.

This was not contradiction.

It was layered positioning.

A New Era of Strategic Ambiguity

The Horn of Africa now sits at the intersection of:

Red Sea security competition,

Middle Eastern power projection,

African Union doctrine on borders,

Ethiopia’s maritime ambitions.

Israel’s recognition introduced a new variable into an already complex equation.

The Security Council debate showed the issue cannot be easily reversed.

The AU summit silence suggested continental consensus is less rigid than assumed.

Djibouti, a small but strategically vital state, is deeply attuned to early shifts.

It understands that port competition is no longer purely economic — it is geopolitical.

Its response to commentary was not driven by fear. It was driven by awareness that narratives, during tectonic shifts, can harden into policy if left unanswered.

In a region where silence once protected the status quo, silence now carries risk.

Conclusion

The Horn of Africa is entering a new era — one shaped not only by declarations, but by institutional restraint.

Recognition without reversal.

Debate without condemnation.

Silence without endorsement.

These are not dramatic ruptures. They are signals.

And Djibouti, long the region’s maritime anchor, appears to recognize that Somaliland’s strategic position today is stronger than it was before December 2025 — not because the map has changed, but because the diplomatic atmosphere has.

In geopolitics, atmosphere precedes architecture.

M. Amin is a Hargeisa-based freelance journalist and researcher.

Views are writers’ own and do not necessarily represent those of The Saxafi Media.