Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Addis Ababa for talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed amid rising tensions over Somaliland’s recognition, Somalia’s territorial integrity, and shifting geopolitical alliances in the Horn of Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye’s long-serving president, arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday for high-level talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as shifting alliances in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East place Ethiopia at the center of intensifying diplomatic pressure.

According to Ethiopian officials, Erdoğan’s visit is expected to focus on “a wide range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest,” including developments in Gaza and the increasingly contentious question of Somalia’s territorial integrity following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

But diplomats and regional analysts say the underlying objective of Ankara’s outreach is more specific: persuading Ethiopia not to follow Israel’s lead in recognizing Somaliland — a move that would mark a major geopolitical realignment in the Horn of Africa.

Diplomatic Pressure on Addis Ababa

Turkey is widely viewed as spearheading a coordinated diplomatic effort alongside Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Pakistan to counter what officials describe as a growing alignment involving Israel, Somaliland, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and India.

“Ethiopia is the swing state in this equation,” said a senior Horn of Africa analyst based in Nairobi, speaking on condition of anonymity due to diplomatic sensitivities. “If Addis Ababa recognizes Somaliland, it legitimizes a precedent that fundamentally alters the region’s post-colonial order.”

Israeli recognition of Somaliland earlier this year sent shockwaves through Mogadishu and Ankara alike, reinforcing fears among Somalia’s allies that international acceptance of Somaliland’s statehood may be approaching a tipping point.

A History of Turkish Opposition

Turkey has long positioned itself as one of Somalia’s most influential partners, investing heavily in security, infrastructure, and humanitarian assistance since the early 2010s. Over the past 15 years, Turkish leaders have consistently opposed any international recognition of Somaliland, which restored independence in 1991 and has operated as a de facto state for more than three decades.

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu recently disclosed that Ankara actively worked behind the scenes to block British and broader European efforts to recognize Somaliland, framing the issue as a matter of Somali sovereignty and regional stability.

Turkey also played a key mediating role in 2024 talks between Somalia and Ethiopia that ultimately derailed a memorandum of understanding between Addis Ababa and Somaliland — an agreement that would have granted Ethiopia access to Somaliland’s Red Sea coastline.

Uncertain Outcome

Despite Ankara’s diplomatic push, experts question whether Erdoğan will succeed where others have failed. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister visited Addis Ababa last week and reportedly urged Ethiopian leaders to refrain from recognizing Somaliland, without securing a clear commitment.

“Ethiopia’s calculus has changed,” said an Addis Ababa–based political economist. “Access to the sea, diversified alliances, and strategic autonomy now weigh more heavily than traditional pressure from allies of Mogadishu.”

Erdoğan’s visit was initially expected to include a stop in the United Arab Emirates, but Turkish officials said those plans were altered due to an unspecified illness affecting UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed.

As Erdoğan and Abiy meet behind closed doors, the stakes extend far beyond bilateral ties. The outcome could shape the future of Somaliland’s long quest for international recognition — and redefine power alignments across the Horn of Africa at a moment of profound regional flux.