Turkish President has publicly intensified Ankara’s campaign against Somaliland Recognition, warning that Israel’s decision to recognize the country risks destabilizing the Horn of Africa. Speaking in Addis Ababa alongside Ethiopian leaders, Erdoğan framed Turkey’s opposition as a defense of regional sovereignty—even as critics accuse Ankara of heavy-handed interference

Addis Ababa — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has escalated Ankara’s opposition to international recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, warning that Israel’s move to formally recognize the territory would destabilize the Horn of Africa and bring no benefit to the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, Erdoğan said Turkey remained committed to “valuing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states in the area where Ethiopia is located,” adding that Ankara does not want to see “new conflicts in the region.”

“We believe regional countries need to find solutions to the problems of the region and for the Horn of Africa not to become a competition field for foreign forces,” Erdoğan said. “In that regard, I would like to emphasize that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland does not benefit Somaliland or the Horn of Africa.”

The remarks echo Erdoğan’s statements in December, when he called Israel’s recognition of Somaliland “illegal and unacceptable,” accusing Jerusalem of attempting to destabilize the Horn. Turkey maintains close political, military, and economic ties with Somalia, whose government rejects Somaliland’s claim to statehood.

Turkey’s Influence—and Ethiopia’s Calculus

Turkey, a NATO member, has significantly expanded its footprint in Africa in recent years, training Somalia’s security forces, delivering development assistance, and securing strategic access along one of the world’s most important maritime corridors. Ankara has also cultivated closer ties with Ethiopia, positioning itself as a diplomatic and economic partner.

During the same press conference, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pressed Turkey to support Ethiopia’s long-standing effort to secure peaceful access to the sea—an issue increasingly central to Addis Ababa’s foreign policy.

“The sustainability of our growth cannot be ensured if a nation of over 130 million people continues to be denied access to the sea and remains a geographic prisoner,” Abiy said. “Such a reality runs counter to prevailing global practices and contemporary economic trends.”

Abiy said Ethiopia and Turkey had discussed how “friendly nations like Türkiye can play a constructive diplomatic role” in helping Ethiopia achieve maritime access through peaceful and mutually beneficial means.

A Diplomatic Offensive Against Recognition

Behind the public statements, analysts say Ankara has moved forcefully to prevent Somaliland from gaining further international recognition—particularly from Ethiopia, amid reports that Addis Ababa and Hargeisa are negotiating a new pact that could pave the way for formal recognition.

“Stopping Somaliland recognition is now No. 1 Turkish foreign affairs priority,” said Rashid Abdi, an analyst at Sahan Global.

Abdi described a “coordinated and frantic diplomatic offensive” involving Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia aimed at dissuading regional states from recognizing Somaliland.

“Today in Addis, Turkish leader Erdoğan openly and publicly called on Ethiopia not to recognise Somaliland,” Abdi said. “This is a signal Ankara is shifting away from quiet diplomacy, upping the ante in a bid to escalate pressure. My long experience with Ethiopia tells me this sort of public pressure, by outsiders, is often resented and counterproductive.”

Abdi said, “Ethiopia is a deeply stubborn state and in the end Ethiopia does what Ethiopia wants. Ask Egypt.”

Accusations of Double Standards

Erdoğan’s appeal has drawn sharp criticism from Somaliland supporters and regional commentators, who accuse Turkey of hypocrisy in warning against foreign interference while actively intervening itself.

“President Erdoğan says the Horn of Africa should not become an arena for foreign powers,” said Hamza Maal, a researcher at the Academy of Peace. “Yet Turkey itself is a foreign country. Touring Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Ethiopia to block Somaliland’s recognition is interference, not regional problem-solving.”

Nimco Ali, chief executive of the UK-based Five Foundation, dismissed Ankara’s framing outright. “If this is an ‘African issue for Africans,’ then sir, please sit down,” she said. “You’ve bought Somalia and are now discovering how utterly hopeless it is without Somaliland—which, for the record, is not for sale.”

Criticism has also come from outside the region. Michael Freund, a former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Erdoğan was presuming to know “what is in Somaliland’s own self-interest,” calling the posture “arrogant.”

Sinan Ciddi, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, questioned whether states should be expected to align their recognition policies with Erdoğan’s preferences, noting Turkey’s own demands for international recognition of Northern Cyprus.

Somaliland Pushback

In Somaliland, Erdoğan’s remarks have intensified nationalist sentiment and reinforced claims that Ankara’s opposition is driven by self-interest rather than regional stability.

“Erdoğan cannot decide Somaliland’s future,” said Abdillahi Gacmadheere, a member of Somaliland’s House of Representatives. “Recognition is a sovereign matter between Ethiopia and Somaliland, rooted in mutual interests and regional stability.”

The Nomad Heritage Institute, an Ottawa-based policy organization, said in a statement that Somaliland’s future “belongs to its people—not to Ankara, not to Mogadishu, and not to any foreign capital.”

“For more than thirty years, we built peace while others collapsed into conflict,” the institute said. “No country has the right to dictate the destiny of Somaliland.”

Analysts say Israel’s recognition has altered the strategic calculus along the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb, intensifying competition over ports, security partnerships, and influence—while exposing the limits of Ankara’s leverage.

“Recognition collapses Ankara’s leverage,” said Yusuf Abdi Gabobe, a regional journalist and security analyst. “A fully sovereign Somaliland disrupts Turkey’s long-term ambitions in Somalia and the wider Horn.”

A Test of Regional Agency

For now, Ethiopia has made no formal announcement regarding recognition, even as reports suggest negotiations with Somaliland are advancing. What is clear, analysts say, is that Erdoğan’s high-profile intervention underscores how consequential the issue has become.

If recognition “benefits no one,” critics ask, why is Ankara mobilizing allies, shuttling diplomats across capitals, and publicly pressuring Addis Ababa?

As one Somaliland commentator put it: “No amount of deflection will mask the real agenda. Recognition ends leverage—and that is what truly frightens Ankara.”